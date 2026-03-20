RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, How to Download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in the final phase of releasing the Class 10 results 2026. However, the release of result has been delayed for some time.

The result of which is awaited by almost 10 lakh students who appeared in the board exam is expected to be out soon.

Earlier, the result for 2026 was expected to be released by March 20. However, the result is expected to be declared in the next few days, perhaps by March 23, though no official update from the board is available.

When will the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 was expected to be declared earlier this year. However, due to the long evaluation process, the result is slightly delayed. The result will probably be declared soon, perhaps by March 23, according to officials.

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates and not to rely on unofficial sources.

Where to check the RBSE Class 10 result 2026

Once the result is ready, the students can check it on the official website. As the site is expected to receive a huge amount of traffic after the result is declared, the students may experience some delay. In such cases, they are advised to wait and try later after some time.

What details are mentioned on RBSE Class 10 scorecard

The online marksheet contains all important information like the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, result status, etc.

Students should check the information mentioned in the scorecard carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately report to the school authorities.

What is the passing criteria for RBSE Class 10 exam

Students should get at least 33 percent marks in every subject and in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 10 examination. Those who may fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams.

The dates of the supplementary exams and the application details will be published by the board once the results are declared.

How to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

The students can check their scorecard by following the steps mentioned below.



Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on “Secondary Exam Result 2026

Enter your roll number

Enter the details

Click on submit

Download your result.

To avoid any last-minute issues, the students should keep their login credentials ready.

Why has RBSE result 2026 been delayed

The main reason for the delay is the large number of students and the evaluation process. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, and about 35 thousand teachers are entrusted to check answer sheets in various centres.

Authorities have said that the evaluation process is in its final stages and the result will be declared soon.

What changes are expected in the RBSE exam system

The early result date is because of the board’s decision to start the new academic session from April 1. Moreover, RBSE has also announced that Class 10 board exams will be conducted twice a year from 2027.

The proposed exam cycle will be in February and May, which is expected to reduce the pressure on students and give them more flexibility.

With the result announcement date fast approaching, students are advised to keep checking for any updates from the official sources and keep their roll numbers handy for quick result access once the results are declared.

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