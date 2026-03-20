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Home > Education News > JPSC Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Dates and Exam Schedule

JPSC Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Dates and Exam Schedule

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the Civil Services (Backlog) 2025 recruitment for multiple posts.

JPSC Recruitment
JPSC Recruitment

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 20, 2026 12:24:49 IST

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JPSC Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Dates and Exam Schedule

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 under Advertisement No. 05/2026. 

The recruitment process is conducted for filling the 45 backlog vacancies in various departments of the state government. 

Candidates can apply online by taking One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of the commission within the time period.

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When does the JPSC Civil Services 2025 application start

The application fee should be paid before the last date of April 8, 2026, till 5:00 pm. The application will be rejected if the fee is not paid before the deadline.

The commission has also clarified that the manner of payment of the examination fee shall be through the prescribed online mode available on the portal.

What is the last date for JPSC application fee payment

The last date to pay the examination fee is April 8, 2026, till 5:00 pm. Candidates must ensure that the fee payment is completed successfully, as incomplete applications will be rejected.

The commission has also clarified that fee payment must be made through the prescribed online modes available on the portal.

When is the JPSC Civil Services preliminary exam 2026

The JPSC will conduct the preliminary exam on May 10, 2026. The JPSC said the exam date may be subject to change due to administrative or any other unforeseen circumstances.

Candidates should keep checking the official site for any changes in the exam date.

How to apply for the JPSC Civil Services 2025 backlog recruitment

Here are the steps for candidates to apply online

  •  Go to the official portal www.jpsc.gov.in
  • Register on OTR (One Time Registration) using name, email ID, mobile number, and other basic details
  • Create an account and choose Advertisement No. 05/2026 
  • Enter all personal, educational, and category details 
  • Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and necessary documents 
  • Pay the examination fee before April 8, 2026
  •  Check all details thoroughly and submit the application
  • Download and print the application form for future reference

Candidates should ensure to enter accurate details before final submission.

How many vacancies are available in the JPSC recruitment 2025

The recruitment is being carried out to fill a total of 45 backlog vacancies. These vacancies are distributed among various services and cadres of the Jharkhand government.

The recruitment is an opportunity for candidates aspiring to hold administrative positions in the state. 

What should candidates check before applying for the JPSC exam

Candidates must read the detailed notification posted on the official website before applying. The advertisement contains the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, age limit, and exam pattern.

 Make sure all the required documents are prepared in the prescribed format to avoid mistakes while applying.

The JPSC can be contacted for any doubts related to the application/notification through official helpline numbers during working hours.

As the application dates are going to start soon, candidates are advised to have their documents ready and apply well in advance, so as to avoid last-minute delays.

Also Read: HPBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Date, Download Link Here 

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Tags: Jharkhand Civil Services examJPSC Civil Services 2025 applicationJPSC notification 2026JPSC recruitment

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JPSC Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Dates and Exam Schedule

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JPSC Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Dates and Exam Schedule
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