RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board has recently announced the result for the computer-based test 1 of the graduate level of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The candidates who clear the CBT 1 will be able to participate in the further selection procedure of the NTPC exam, which will include CBT 2 written exam, skill test (if required), document verification and medical test. Candidates can check the latest updates of the CBT 1 result on their regional website.

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025?

Visit the official website of the regional RRB.

The ‘RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025’ link on the homepage must be clicked.

Clicking the link will bring up the PDF for the RRB NTPC graduate result.

To find your roll number, view the Railway NTPC result PDF.

You will be on the shortlist for the following selection stage if your roll number appears in the results PDF.

Save and download the RRB NTPC Graduate results PDF.



RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Login Credentials

Candidates can check and download their RRB NTPC results for the CBT 1 graduate examination using their user ID, Password, and Captcha code verification.

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Vacancy

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Senior Time Keeper

Traffic Assistant

Goods Guard

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Commercial Apprentice

Station Master

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Raw score

Rank information

Normalised marks

Qualifying status

Region

Cut-off score