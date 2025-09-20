LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board has recently announced the result for the computer-based test 1 of the graduate level of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The candidates who clear the CBT 1 will be able to participate in the further selection procedure of the NTPC exam, which will include CBT 2 written exam, skill test (if required), document verification and medical test.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 latest updates on vacancy, merit list. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 latest updates on vacancy, merit list. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 20, 2025 16:57:24 IST

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board has recently announced the result for the computer-based test 1 of the graduate level of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The candidates who clear the CBT 1 will be able to participate in the further selection procedure of the NTPC exam, which will include CBT 2 written exam, skill test (if required), document verification and medical test. Candidates can check the latest updates of the CBT 1 result on their regional website. 

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025?

  • Visit the official website of the regional RRB.
  • The ‘RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025’ link on the homepage must be clicked.
  • Clicking the link will bring up the PDF for the RRB NTPC graduate result.
  • To find your roll number, view the Railway NTPC result PDF.
  • You will be on the shortlist for the following selection stage if your roll number appears in the results PDF.
  • Save and download the RRB NTPC Graduate results PDF.

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Login Credentials 

Candidates can check and download their RRB NTPC results for the CBT 1 graduate examination using their user ID, Password, and Captcha code verification. 

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Vacancy 

  • Senior Clerk cum Typist
  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
  • Senior Time Keeper
  • Traffic Assistant
  • Goods Guard
  • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
  • Commercial Apprentice
  • Station Master

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Details Mentioned 

Candidates can check the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025 

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Raw score
  • Rank information
  • Normalised marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Region
  • Cut-off score

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Zone Wise Result / Cutoff 2025

Zone Name Result Link Check Cutoff
RRB Ahmedabad Click Here Click Here
RRB Ajmer Click Here Click Here
RRB Bangalore Click Here Click Here
RRB Bhopal Click Here Click Here
RRB Bhubneshwar Click Here Click Here
RRB Bilaspur Click Here Click Here
RRB Chandigarh Click Here Click Here
RRB Chennai Click Here Click Here
RRB Gorakhpur Click Here Click Here
RRB Guhawati Click Here Click Here
RRB Jammu-Srinagar Click Here Click Here
RRB Kolkata Click Here Click Here
RRB Malda Click Here Click Here
RRB Mumbai Click Here Click Here
RRB Muzaffarpur Click Here Click Here
RRB Patna Click Here Click Here
RRB Prayqagraj Click Here Click Here
RRB Ranchi Click Here Click Here
RRB Secunderabad Click Here Click Here
RRB Siliguri Click Here Click Here
RRB Thrivanthapuram Click Here
Tags: CBT 1ntpcNTPC Graduate Level Result 2025RRBRRB CBT 1RRB CBT 1 MERIT LISTRRB NTPCRRB NTPC Graduate LevelRRB NTPC Graduate Level ResultRRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025rrb ntpc resultRRB NTPC SALARYRRB NTPC VACANCY

RELATED News

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 OUT: NTPC CBT 1 Merit List Out| Direct Links & Latest Updates Here
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
DUSU Election 2025 Result: Winner Prediction for Delhi University President Post

LATEST NEWS

Long-term review of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: A gamer's true delight?
CJI BR Gavai: Judges Must Be In love With Justice, Not Money, To Uphold Public Faith
Asia Cup: Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee for India vs Pakistan Super Fours clash
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Rahul, Kharge Slams PM Modi, His Govt After US President Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded
"Wait for him to get some wisdom": Chhattisgarh Dy CM slams Trump over H-1B visa fee hike
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom outage
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

QUICK LINKS