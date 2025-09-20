RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board has recently announced the result for the computer-based test 1 of the graduate level of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The candidates who clear the CBT 1 will be able to participate in the further selection procedure of the NTPC exam, which will include CBT 2 written exam, skill test (if required), document verification and medical test. Candidates can check the latest updates of the CBT 1 result on their regional website.
How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025?
- Visit the official website of the regional RRB.
- The ‘RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025’ link on the homepage must be clicked.
- Clicking the link will bring up the PDF for the RRB NTPC graduate result.
- To find your roll number, view the Railway NTPC result PDF.
- You will be on the shortlist for the following selection stage if your roll number appears in the results PDF.
- Save and download the RRB NTPC Graduate results PDF.
RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Login Credentials
Candidates can check and download their RRB NTPC results for the CBT 1 graduate examination using their user ID, Password, and Captcha code verification.
RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Vacancy
- Senior Clerk cum Typist
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
- Senior Time Keeper
- Traffic Assistant
- Goods Guard
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
- Commercial Apprentice
- Station Master
RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Details Mentioned
Candidates can check the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Raw score
- Rank information
- Normalised marks
- Qualifying status
- Region
- Cut-off score
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Zone Wise Result / Cutoff 2025
|Zone Name
|Result Link
|Check Cutoff
|RRB Ahmedabad
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Ajmer
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Bangalore
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Bhopal
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Bhubneshwar
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Bilaspur
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Chandigarh
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Chennai
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Gorakhpur
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Guhawati
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Jammu-Srinagar
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Kolkata
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Malda
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Mumbai
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Muzaffarpur
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Patna
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Prayqagraj
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Ranchi
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Secunderabad
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Siliguri
|Click Here
|Click Here
|RRB Thrivanthapuram
|Click Here