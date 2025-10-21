RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

RRB NTPC Vacancy: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has recently released the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can now download and check the application form, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more. The RRB NTPC registration has started from 21st October 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Name of the Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Posts Graduate Posts- Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum typist Under Graduate Posts- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk Advt. No. For Graduates (CEN 06/2025) For Under Graduates (CEN-07/2025) Job Location Across India Total Vacancy Graduate Level- 5810 Undergraduate Level- 3050 Mode of Exam Online Registration Dates Graduate level- 21st October to 20th November 2025 Undergraduate level- 28th October to 27th November 2025 Qualification 12th (+2 Stage) / Any Graduates Age Limit Graduate- 18 to 33 years UG- 18 to 30 years Selection Process CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test Official Website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Direct Link to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2025: Click Here

How to Register for RRB NTPC Exam?

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, look for the “CEN (Centralized Employment Notice)” for RRB NTPC (Graduate Level).

Click on “New Registration”.

Fill the application form.

Upload Documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and print it out for future use.

Direct Link for RRB NTPC Registration Form: Click Here

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacacny

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) aims to fill 8860 vacancies for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), including undergraduate-level posts and graduate-level posts in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.