RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

RRB NTPC Vacancy: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has recently released the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can now download and check the application form, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more. The RRB NTPC registration has started from 21st October 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Name of the Organization
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Posts
|
Graduate Posts- Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum typist
Under Graduate Posts- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk
|
Advt. No.
|
For Graduates (CEN 06/2025)
For Under Graduates (CEN-07/2025)
|
Job Location
|
Across India
|
Total Vacancy
|
Graduate Level- 5810
Undergraduate Level- 3050
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
Graduate level- 21st October to 20th November 2025
Undergraduate level- 28th October to 27th November 2025
|
Qualification
|
12th (+2 Stage) / Any Graduates
|
Age Limit
|
Graduate- 18 to 33 years
UG- 18 to 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Direct Link to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2025: Click Here
How to Register for RRB NTPC Exam?
- Visit the official website.
- On the homepage, look for the “CEN (Centralized Employment Notice)” for RRB NTPC (Graduate Level).
- Click on “New Registration”.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload Documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit and print it out for future use.
Direct Link for RRB NTPC Registration Form: Click Here
RRB NTPC 2025 Vacacny
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) aims to fill 8860 vacancies for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), including undergraduate-level posts and graduate-level posts in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.