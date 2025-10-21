LIVE TV
ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan
Home > Education > RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

RRB NTPC Vacancy: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has recently released the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can now download and check the application form, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more. The RRB NTPC registration has started from 21st October 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Vacancy. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RRB NTPC Vacancy. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: October 21, 2025 15:39:27 IST

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

RRB NTPC Vacancy: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has recently released the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can now download and check the application form, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more. The RRB NTPC registration has started from 21st October 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Overview 

Particulars

Overview

Name of the Organization

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Posts

Graduate Posts- Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum typist

Under Graduate Posts- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk

Advt. No. 

For Graduates (CEN 06/2025)

For Under Graduates (CEN-07/2025)

Job Location

Across India

Total Vacancy

Graduate Level- 5810 

Undergraduate Level- 3050

Mode of Exam

Online

Registration Dates

Graduate level- 21st October to 20th November 2025

Undergraduate level- 28th October to 27th November 2025

Qualification

12th (+2 Stage) / Any Graduates

Age Limit

Graduate- 18 to 33 years

UG- 18 to 30 years

Selection Process

CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test

Official Website

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Direct Link to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2025: Click Here

How to Register for RRB NTPC Exam? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • On the homepage, look for the “CEN (Centralized Employment Notice)” for RRB NTPC (Graduate Level). 
  • Click on “New Registration”. 
  • Fill the application form. 
  • Upload Documents. 
  • Pay the application fee. 
  • Submit and print it out for future use. 

Direct Link for RRB NTPC Registration Form: Click Here 

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacacny 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) aims to fill 8860 vacancies for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), including undergraduate-level posts and graduate-level posts in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:39 PM IST
RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

