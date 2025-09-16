RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released a new notification for the recruitment of RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 New Vacancy 2025 for 368 posts on their official website.

Candidates can online register for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 from 15 September 2025 to 14 October 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Candidates can online register for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 from 15 September 2025 to 14 October 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 16, 2025 12:32:25 IST

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released a new notification for the recruitment of RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 New Vacancy 2025 for 368 posts on their official website. Candidates can online register for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 from 15 September 2025 to 14 October 2025. Check RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 eligibility, application fee, selection process, syllabus, and more. 

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates and key details for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. Kindly visit the official website for the latest updates. 

  • Notification Date: 22 August 2025

  • Application Start: 15 September 2025

  • Last Date to Apply Online: 14 October 2025

  • Fee Payment Date: 14 October 2025

  • Correction Date: As Per Schedule

  • Admit Card: To be announced

  • Exam Date: To be announced

  • Result Date: To be announced

  • Candidates are advised to verify the details on the Official Website of RRB.

  • Minimum Age: 20 Years.

  • Maximum Age: 33 Years.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates can pay the examination fee via credit card, debit card, net banking, other online payment apps, or pay offline through E-Challan. 

  • Gen/ EWS/ OBC : ₹500/-

  • SC/ ST/ PH: ₹250/-

  • All Category Female: ₹250/-

  • Correction Charge : ₹250/-

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Eligibility 

Candidates who can apply for RRB Section Controller 368 posts must have Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline or equivalent eligibility from any recognized University/ Board/ Institutions in India. As per the official notice, the minimum age to apply is 20 years, and the maximum age limit is 33 years. 

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 will proceed with the following selection process:

  • Computer Based Test (CBT).

  • Skill Test (If Required).

  • Document Verification.

  • Medical Examination.

  • Final Selection List.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Syllabus 

The RRB Section Controller Recruitment Exam mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. This makes it important to strengthen conceptual knowledge in these areas. Candidates should build a strong understanding of every topic included in these sections for better performance in the exam. 

How to Apply Online for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), has started the indianrailways.gov.in RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 from 15 September 2025 for RRB Section Controller Bharti 2025. Follow these steps for RRB Section Controller Online Registration Application Form 2025 Link.

  • Check the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF.

  • Click on the Apply Online Link given below or visit the official website of the Authority indianrailways.gov.in, RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025.

  • Fill out the RRB Section Controller Online Application Form 2025.

  • Upload the Required Documents.

  • Pay Application Fees.

  • Print the Application Form for future use.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Salary 

RRB Section Controller earns Rs 35,400 to Rs 44,900 per month in addition to the other allowances including HRA, DA, TA, and others. Check RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 eligibility, application fee, selection process, syllabus, and more. 

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More

QUICK LINKS