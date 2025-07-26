SBI Releases Admit Card for PO Preliminary Exam 2025

The admit card for the 2025 Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination has been formally announced by the State Bank of India (SBI). Starting on July 25, 2025, candidates who applied for the 541 openings can now acquire their hall passes from SBI’s official website (sbi.co.in).

Exam Schedule and Dates

The main test pattern specifications include sections on Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English, as well as negative marking for wrong responses. The SBI PO Prelims are set for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, with various shifts each day (up to four).

Admit card includes;

Name, Roll Number and Registration Number of the Candidate Date, Time, and Shift of the Exam Address of the Exam Centre Photo and Signature Crucial Instructions for Exam Day- In addition to bringing a printed copy of their admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID to the exam location, candidates must double-check all the information.

Ways to Access

Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website. Go to the Careers → Available Positions section. Select “Recruitment of Probationary Officers (CRPD/PO/2025‑26/04)”. Click on “Call Letter for Prelims Exam” Enter your date of birth, password, and registration/roll number to log in. If required, fill out any CAPTCHAs.

Download and print the admit card for the exam.

Commonly Occurring Issues

Candidates may experience problems like browser incompatibility, incorrect login information, or server overload from heavy traffic. To prevent technological issues, it is advised to download the entrance card early in the morning.

Next Recruitment Steps

Qualifying applicants will receive their Mains exam admit cards after finishing the preliminary exams; they will probably be made available in August or September of 2025. Psychometric testing, group activities and interviews are all part of the last step, and the ultimate selection is determined by the total performance of all the stages.

Summary at a glance:

Item Specifics

There are 541 openings (500 regular + 41 backlog). Date of Admit Card Release: July 25, 2025 Dates of the preliminary exam: August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 Procedure for Selection

Mains → Prelims Download the necessary credentials for the final interview: registration number + DOB/password

Candidates who are getting ready for the SBI PO 2025 Prelims should download and carefully go over their admit cards and make sure they have all the necessary paperwork with them on test day.

Also Read: IGNOU Appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as first Woman Vice‑Chancellor