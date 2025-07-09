School Assembly Headlines For July 9: Check Top International, National, Sports And Entertainment News

If you’re the one delivering the news at your school assembly on July 9, here’s a roundup of top headlines from India, sports, and around the world. We’ve also included a few ‘quote of the day’ options to inspire your classmates.

INDIA

FATF Report: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its latest report has named e-commerce platform Amazon and online payment services like PayPal, raising concerns over their growing misuse by terrorist organisations. The report cited the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2022 Gorakhnath Temple incident in Gorakhpur as it said explosive materials were sourced from Amazon, and PayPal and VPNs were used to fund ISIS in the two cases

Bharat Bandh on July 9: A massive countrywide strike is set to take place today, with more than 25 crore workers across public services sectors such as banking, insurance, postal and construction are expected to join the nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh

Nipah in Kerala: Kerala’s health department has intensified surveillance after two confirmed cases of the deadly Nipah virus were reported in separate districts. They’ve already sent out alerts in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad. There are more than 400 who might’ve been in touch with those two cases.

WORLD

Texas floods death toll: The flooding down in Texas has been brutal—over 110 people gone. And it gets worse: Kerr County alone’s got 161 people still missing, plus a handful more scattered across the state. Governor Abbott’s been talking about it nonstop.

Trump tariffs deadline: Trump announced that the US is slapping a fat 25% tariff on stuff coming in from Japan and South Korea. Starting August 1st.

Brazil’s Highest Honour To PM Modi: On Tuesday, July 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross. This marks the 26th international accolade conferred on PM Modi by a foreign nation since he took office in May 2014.

SPORTS

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz advances to his third consecutive Wimbledon semifinal. After defeating Cameron Norrie, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2025. In the men’s singles quarterfinal at Centre Court, the Spaniard defeated Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon for the 19th time in a row, has advanced to three straight semifinals here. He is competing for a record-tying third Wimbledon championship.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: The series is tied at one as India and England get ready for their pivotal third Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, which begins on July 10. Following their decisive 336-run victory in Birmingham, India comes in in great spirits. With only three victories in 19 Test matches, India’s overall record at Lord’s has been difficult, but their recent performances there have shown a notable improvement.

RCB Moves High Court: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has approached the Karnataka High Court against a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that blamed the team for the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. The CAT had observed that RCB was “prima facie responsible” for the gathering of around 3 to 5 lakh people outside the stadium after their maiden IPL title win.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Dune: Part Three will not be entirely shot in IMAX, unlike the rumours that surfaced.

‘Squid Game Season 3’ has been ranked the third Netflix TV show all-time, with 106.3 million views.

‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The movie already stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and new addition Kenneth Branagh.

School Assembly Thought For The Day For Kids

“Every day is a new chance to do something good.”

“Believe in yourself, and you will achieve great things

“Work hard, and success will follow.”

