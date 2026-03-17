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Home > Education > SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

SGBAU: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has released the Winter 2025 semester results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including MCA, LL.B and B.Tech. Students who appeared for these exams can now access their results through the university’s official portal.

SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT (Via Facebook)
SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 17, 2026 14:48:08 IST

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SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

SGBAU: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has released the Winter 2025 semester results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including MCA, LL.B and B.Tech. Students who appeared for these exams can now access their results through the university’s official portal.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of students waiting to check their performance and plan their next academic steps.

Results Cover Multiple Courses And Exam Types

The latest result list includes programmes from computer applications, law and engineering streams. It also covers both regular and backlog examinations across different semesters.

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Among the key courses declared are MCA (five-year programme), LL.B (three-year course), and B.Tech in Chemical Technology for first-year students. The results include both regular attempts and re-appear cases.

Students are advised to carefully review their scorecards and ensure all details are correct.

Direct Link- https://sgbau.ucanapply.com/result-details

How To Check SGBAU Results Online

Students can follow a simple process to access their marks:

  • Visit the official SGBAU results portal
  • Select the relevant course and semester
  • Enter roll number or required credentials
  • View and download the result for future use

The university has also provided a direct link to make the process easier for students.

Important Details Students Should Note

The university has clarified that the online scorecards are provisional. Final mark sheets will be issued separately and should be collected for official use such as admissions or job applications.

Students should also understand result codes mentioned on the scorecard. For example, “PASS” indicates successful completion, while codes like “R” or “RL” may require further action. With the results now out, students can move ahead with revaluation requests, further studies or placement planning based on their scores.

ALSO READ: DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:48 PM IST
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SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

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SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details
SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details
SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details
SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

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