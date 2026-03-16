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Home > Education > DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

The Directorate of Land Records and Surveys (DLRS), Assam has invited applications for 552 Land Records Assistant and related technical posts.

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026
DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 16, 2026 17:57:19 IST

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DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

As part of the state’s move towards modernisation of the land administration system, the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys (DLRS), Assam, has announced recruitment for 552 Land Records Assistants and related technical posts. 

The recruitment is to enhance the state’s digital land mapping, geospatial data, and survey operations. All the candidates who are interested in working in the field of land records and spatial data are encouraged to submit their applications before the stipulated deadline.

As per the official notification of the recruitment, the application will be accepted until 30th April 2026. Candidates are recommended to complete the application process well in time to avoid last-minute hassles. 

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What is the DLRS Assam Land Records Assistant recruitment about

The recruitment is part of the state government’s efforts to modernise land records for ensuring transparency in land administration.

The Directorate of Land Records & Surveys (DLRS) is responsible for maintaining cadastral maps, land records, and survey data of Assam.

With the increasing focus on the digitisation of land administration, the need for trained professionals in the field of GIS mapping and geospatial data has become essential. 

Candidates selected for the positions will be involved in projects related to the digitisation of land records, GIS-based mapping, spatial analysis, and supporting digital survey operations. 

These are a part of the current efforts of the state government to modernise land records, reduce land disputes, and ensure easy access to land-related information for citizens and government departments.

How many vacancies are available in DLRS Assam recruitment 2026

The recruitment notification mentions a total of 552 vacancies for Land Records Assistant and other technical roles associated with land survey and mapping activities.

The selected candidates will assist in tasks such as field surveys, data collection, mapping, and digital processing of land records. They will also support the implementation of technology-driven land administration systems across the state.

These roles are considered important for improving the efficiency of land governance and enabling accurate digital mapping of land parcels.

What is the eligibility for DLRS Assam Land Records Assistant posts

Candidates applying for the positions of Land Records Assistant should fulfill the educational and age criteria stated in the official notification.

Applicants should preferably have an academic background in Geography, Geology, Environmental Science, GIS, Geoinformatics, or any related field.

As the selection process is likely to involve some knowledge of mapping tools, geospatial technologies, and spatial data analysis, it may be an advantage for candidates.

The age limit should be between 21 and 40 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories may be eligible for age relaxation as per government guidelines. Before applying, candidates should verify the eligibility conditions stated in the notification.

How to apply for DLRS Assam Land Records Assistant recruitment

Candidates wishing to apply can follow the process detailed in the official DLRS Assam recruitment notification. The candidates should visit the official website of the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys, Assam, and fill in all the details in the application form carefully.

After filling in the details, candidates should also upload the required documents. It is important to ensure that all the information in the application form is correct. Once the form is submitted, candidates should save a copy of the application for future reference.

What should candidates do after submitting the application

After submitting the application, candidates should keep checking the official website of DLRS Assam for updates about the recruitment process.

The relevant authorities will release information about the shortlisting, interview dates, and other stages of the selection process.

The recruitment drive is expected to complement the ongoing efforts by the Assam government to digitise land records and promote the use of geospatial technology in land administration, providing avenues for professionals with skills in mapping and spatial data analysis.

Also Read: SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here 
First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:57 PM IST
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DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

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DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

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DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline
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DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline
DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

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