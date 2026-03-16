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Home > Education > SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a recruitment notification for Head Constable posts, inviting applications from candidates across India.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 16, 2026 17:35:48 IST

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SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued a notification for Head Constable recruitment. The recruitment will fill 233 vacancies for different technical and support posts in the force. 

Candidates from across India can apply for the recruitment through the official website of SSB when the application portal opens.

SSB is a recruitment process of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Government of India. Candidates must carefully read the official notification before filling out the application forms if they satisfy the educational criteria. 

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When will the SSB Head Constable recruitment 2026 application start

The online application process will open from March 21, 2026, till April 20, 2026, as per the notification. Candidates must fill out the application form through the official SSB portal. 

As per the notification, the registration process will close after the given timeline. Late applications will not be accepted.

The date of the exam has not been announced yet and will be declared by the authorities later on. Candidates will be posted at different places based on the requirements of the force.

How many vacancies are available in SSB Head Constable recruitment

There are a total of 197 vacancies for Head Constable (Communication) in the current recruitments. Candidates having a Class 12 pass with science and a diploma in Electronics and Communication are eligible to apply for the same. 

There are 29 vacancies for Head Constable (Electrician) in the SSB Head Constable Recruitment. Candidates having Class 10 and a diploma in the electrician trade are eligible to apply for the same. There are two vacancies for Head Constable (Steward) in the SSB Head Constable Recruitment. 

Candidates having Class 12 and a diploma in Kitchen Management are eligible to apply for the same. There are five vacancies for Head Constable (Veterinary) in the SSB Head Constable Recruitment. Candidates having Class 12 with science and a diploma in Veterinary science are eligible to apply for the same.

What is the age limit for SSB Head Constable posts

For most of the posts in the SSB head constable Recruitment have an age limit of 18 to 27. But the age limit for the Head Constable (Electrician) post is slightly less, between 18 and 25. 

The age eligibility of candidates will be calculated on April 20, 2026. Even age relaxation for reserved categories will be provided as per government rules.

What is the application fee for SSB Head Constable recruitment

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee at the time of application. SC, ST, and PwD Category candidates will be exempted from the application fee. The fee has to be paid in online mode in the application form.

What is the SSB Head Constable selection process

The selection procedure for SSB Head Constable recruitment 2026 will have multiple phases. The first stage is a physical test, and then a written test.

Candidates who qualify in these two tests will be called for document verification. The last stage of the selection procedure will be a physical fitness (medical) test, which will ensure that the candidates are physically fit to serve in the force.

Only the candidates who have cleared all the stages will be considered for final appointment. Candidates should continue to keep checking the official SSB website for updates on the exam dates and for any subsequent recruitment notices.

Also Read: DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List
First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:35 PM IST
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SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

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SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

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SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced For 233 Posts, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

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