Home > Education > SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the SNAP Result 2025 today on January 9, 2026, on their official website. Students can use their login credentials to check the result and download the SNAP scorecard through snaptest.org.

SNAP Result 2025 OUT

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2026 10:51:31 IST

SNAP Result 2025: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the SNAP Result 2025 today on January 9, 2026, on their official website. Students can use their login credentials to check the result and download the SNAP scorecard through snaptest.org. The SNAP 2025 exam was held on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam in more than one session can apply for admission with the best score of all attempts. 

How to download SNAP 2025 Result Scorecard?

Candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2025 exam can download their scorecards online by following these simple steps:

  •  Visit the official website at snaptest.org 
  • Click on the result scorecard download link 
  • Enter your SNAP ID and password to log in 
  • SNAP 2025 Result scorecard will appear 
  • Check your details and download PDF

Direct Link to Download SNAP 2025 Result: Click Here 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:51 AM IST
