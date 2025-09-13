SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: The first day of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-1, scheduled for September 12, 2025, was cancelled at several centers due to technical and administrative reasons. The SSC CGL exam was scheduled to be held in three shifts: the first from 9 am to 10 am, the second from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, and the third from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

SSC CGL candidates said they were not allowed to enter on time, and also faced technical glitches and other problems. The Commission announced that new exam dates have been allotted to the affected candidates so they won’t suffer. SSC CGL is one of the biggest recruitment exams in India, and this is not the first time candidates have faced problems. Incidents of SSC CGL paper leaks and last-minute postponements often wast the time and effort of the candidates.

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Gurugram

When candidates arrived at M M Public School in Sector 4, Gurugram, to appear for the SSC CGL exam, they learnt that their exam had been cancelled. The crowd of candidates got agitated and damaged the school gate, which led to the raising of slogans.

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Delhi

Official notice confirmed that the SSC CGL Exam 2025 Tier-1 held at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School in Delhi was cancelled due to administrative issues. Candidates faced difficulties after long hours of travelling.

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Jammu

Similarly, the exam was postponed at Digital Computer Education in Jammu as well due to technical glitches. Candidates travelling from distant areas faced significant difficulties due to the sudden cancellation. Many reported spending a lot on travel and accommodation for an exam that did not take place.

SSC CGL New Exam Dates in Jammu, Delhi & Gurugram

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam that were earlier scheduled at MM Public School in Gurugram and Bharti Vidya Niketan in Delhi have now been rescheduled to September 24, 25, and 26, 2025. For candidates at Digital Computer Education in Jammu, the rescheduled SSC CGL exam will now be held on September 26, 2025.