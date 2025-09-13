SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: The first day of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-1, scheduled for September 12, 2025, was cancelled at several centers due to technical and administrative reasons. The commission has announced that the cancelled exam now held on these dates.

SSC SCGL 2025 Tier 1 exam was cancelled at several centers due to technical and administrative reasons. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SSC SCGL 2025 Tier 1 exam was cancelled at several centers due to technical and administrative reasons. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 13, 2025 13:43:19 IST

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: The first day of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-1, scheduled for September 12, 2025, was cancelled at several centers due to technical and administrative reasons. The SSC CGL exam was scheduled to be held in three shifts: the first from 9 am to 10 am, the second from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, and the third from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

SSC CGL candidates said they were not allowed to enter on time, and also faced technical glitches and other problems. The Commission announced that new exam dates have been allotted to the affected candidates so they won’t suffer. SSC CGL is one of the biggest recruitment exams in India, and this is not the first time candidates have faced problems. Incidents of SSC CGL paper leaks and last-minute postponements often wast the time and effort of the candidates. 

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Gurugram 

When candidates arrived at M M Public School in Sector 4, Gurugram, to appear for the SSC CGL exam, they learnt that their exam had been cancelled. The crowd of candidates got agitated and damaged the school gate, which led to the raising of slogans. 

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Delhi 

Official notice confirmed that the SSC CGL Exam 2025 Tier-1 held at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School in Delhi was cancelled due to administrative issues. Candidates faced difficulties after long hours of travelling. 

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Jammu 

Similarly, the exam was postponed at Digital Computer Education in Jammu as well due to technical glitches. Candidates travelling from distant areas faced significant difficulties due to the sudden cancellation. Many reported spending a lot on travel and accommodation for an exam that did not take place.

SSC CGL New Exam Dates in Jammu, Delhi & Gurugram 

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam that were earlier scheduled at MM Public School in Gurugram and Bharti Vidya Niketan in Delhi have now been rescheduled to September 24, 25, and 26, 2025. For candidates at Digital Computer Education in Jammu, the rescheduled SSC CGL exam will now be held on September 26, 2025.

Tags: ssc cglssc cgl 2025 exam cancelledssc cgl exam centerssc cgl exam cityssc cgl exam reschedulessc cgl Examination 2025 Tier-1ssc cgl new exam dates

RELATED News

IB ACIO Admit Card OUT: How to Download Hall Ticket through Direct Link
Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: Check Full Schedule, Exam Dates And Preparation Tips
Wordle Hint For September 13th 2025: This Five-Letter Word Implies Worst Moment Of A Particular Situation
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

LATEST NEWS

"Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing": Sri Lanka captain ahead of Bangladesh game
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
How Successful People Spend Their First 30 Minutes Every Morning
PM's Manipur visit a "half-hearted effort" lacking empathy, compassion: Congress leader KC Venugopal
"Reflection of deep civilizational links…": MEA shares pictures from Mauritius PM's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan schools Kunickaa Sadanand over upbringing comment on Tanya Mittal, labels her a "control freak"
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises
Meet Man, An Indian, Who Owns 22 Luxury Flats In Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Once Worked As Mechanic, His Name Is…
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced

QUICK LINKS