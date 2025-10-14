LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Result 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 126,736 candidates have passed the SSC GD PET/PST Result 2025, who will proceed further with Doucment Verification and Medical Examination. Check the latest official updates on the SSC GD Result 2025.

SSC has released the SSC GD Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SSC has released the SSC GD Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 14, 2025 12:06:06 IST

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Result 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 126,736 candidates have passed the SSC GD PET/PST Result 2025, who will proceed further with Doucment Verification and Medical Examination. Check the latest official updates on the SSC GD Result 2025.

SSC GD Result 2025 Updates

SSC has shortlisted 40,213 female and 353,908 male candidates who appeared in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment in the BSF/ CAPF/ CRPF/ SSB/ ITBP/ AR/ NCB/ SSF. 

Particulars  Details 
Organisation  Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post General Constable 
Vacancies 53690
Result Mode PDF Format
SSC GD Result 2025  14th October 2025
Physical Test Dates 20th August to 15th September 2025
SSC GD Medical Date 2025  Notify Soon
Selection Process  CBT, PWT/PST, DV, Medical Test
Official Website www.ssc.gov.in 

Direct Link to Check SSC GD Physical Result 2025: Click Here

SSC GD Cut Off Marks List

SSC has also released the SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025 for candidates selected for Medical and DV. Candidates can check the state-wise and category-wise official cut-off marks and official updates through the link below:
Direct Link to Check SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025: Click Here

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:06 PM IST
SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

QUICK LINKS