SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Result 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 126,736 candidates have passed the SSC GD PET/PST Result 2025, who will proceed further with Doucment Verification and Medical Examination. Check the latest official updates on the SSC GD Result 2025.

SSC GD Result 2025 Updates

SSC has shortlisted 40,213 female and 353,908 male candidates who appeared in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment in the BSF/ CAPF/ CRPF/ SSB/ ITBP/ AR/ NCB/ SSF.

Particulars Details Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post General Constable Vacancies 53690 Result Mode PDF Format SSC GD Result 2025 14th October 2025 Physical Test Dates 20th August to 15th September 2025 SSC GD Medical Date 2025 Notify Soon Selection Process CBT, PWT/PST, DV, Medical Test Official Website www.ssc.gov.in

Direct Link to Check SSC GD Physical Result 2025: Click Here

SSC GD Cut Off Marks List