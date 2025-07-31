Home > Education > Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared

Tamil Nadu declared the SSLC and HSE (+1) Supplementary Exam Results 2025, with over 93% pass rates in both. Students can check their results online and apply for revaluation or scanned copies by August 5 if needed.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 31, 2025 15:59:06 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has officially announced the results of the Supplementary Examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 11 (HSE +1) today at 2:30 PM. Students who appeared in these exams earlier in July can now access their results online via the official result portals.

The SSLC exams were conducted from July 4 to July 10, while the HSE +1 exams were held from July 4 to July 11. A significant number of students participated in these supplementary exams, with thousands hoping to improve their academic standing through this opportunity.

For the SSLC exams, approximately 8.71 lakh students appeared, and the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 93.80%. Notably, the performance across all genders was commendable, including a transgender student who secured a 100% pass result. In the HSE +1 exams, more than 92% of the candidates passed successfully, indicating strong academic recovery by students who had previously failed or were absent in the main exams.

To check their results, students need to log on to the official result websites, select the appropriate supplementary exam link, and enter their registration number and date of birth. Digital copies of the mark sheets are also available and may be downloaded for future reference.

The scorecards provide detailed subject-wise marks, total scores, and the qualification status of each student. Since 2018, Tamil Nadu has discontinued the practice of announcing individual toppers, instead focusing on district-wise performance to promote collective educational development.

Students unsatisfied with their marks have the option to apply for scanned copies of their answer sheets or request revaluation and retotalling. Applications for these services are open until August 5, subject to a nominal fee per subject.

