Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

In a prompt policy reversal, the Maharashtra government has repealed its controversial decision to implement a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in private medical colleges, unless overall seat capacity is first increased. The decision had been quietly introduced in the admission brochure for NEET UG counselling in late July, sparking immediate concern among students, parents, and educational institutions.

The new government resolution clarifies that from now on, for undergraduate programmes like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS, EWS reservation will only be applied if the central authorities or relevant councils sanction additional seats. For other courses, the 10% reservation will apply to the existing intake.

The abrupt policy shift came only a week after its inclusion in the admission brochure. At present, Maharashtra has around 22 private medical colleges offering nearly 3,120 undergraduate medical seats. Critics argued that without increasing capacity, the quota would significantly cut into merit-based seats, raising cut-offs and lessen opportunities for the general category.

Parents and student groups indulging the Association of Private Medical Colleges were fast to voice their disapproval. Many legal experts and activists pointed to a 2019 Supreme Court directive that mandates a proportional increase in seats when EWS quotas are introduced, as a safeguard against reducing merit seats. They threatened court action if the government proceeded without adjustments.

Responding to the protests, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Principal Secretary Dheeraj Kumar met with protest groups, hearing their injustices and assuring due legal scrutiny. Within 24 hours, the administration announced the rollback of the quota implementation.

Parent representatives welcomed the reversal. Sudha Shenoy noted that the reversal offered “a patient hearing” and that the decision was taken rapidly. Brijesh Sutaria highlighted that the move aligns with the constitutional intent of inclusion without sacrificing existing educational opportunities.

Maharashtra’s course correction reinstitute fairness in admission policy by upholding the balance between reservation and merit, while adhering to judicial precedents and maintaining equitable access for all students.

