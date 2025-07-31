Home > Education > Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

Maharashtra has withdrawn its decision to implement a 10% EWS quota in private medical colleges after strong opposition from students and parents. The government clarified that the quota will apply only if seat capacity is increased by regulatory authorities.

Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 31, 2025 09:09:53 IST

In a prompt policy reversal, the Maharashtra government has repealed its controversial decision to implement a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in private medical colleges, unless overall seat capacity is first increased. The decision had been quietly introduced in the admission brochure for NEET UG counselling in late July, sparking immediate concern among students, parents, and educational institutions. 

The new government resolution clarifies that from now on, for undergraduate programmes like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS, EWS reservation will only be applied if the central authorities or relevant councils sanction additional seats. For other courses, the 10% reservation will apply to the existing intake.

The abrupt policy shift came only a week after its inclusion in the admission brochure. At present, Maharashtra has around 22 private medical colleges offering nearly 3,120 undergraduate medical seats. Critics argued that without increasing capacity, the quota would significantly cut into merit-based seats, raising cut-offs and lessen opportunities for the general category.

Parents and student groups indulging the Association of Private Medical Colleges were fast to voice their disapproval. Many legal experts and activists pointed to a 2019 Supreme Court directive that mandates a proportional increase in seats when EWS quotas are introduced, as a safeguard against reducing merit seats. They threatened court action if the government proceeded without adjustments.

Responding to the protests, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Principal Secretary Dheeraj Kumar met with protest groups, hearing their injustices and assuring due legal scrutiny. Within 24 hours, the administration announced the rollback of the quota implementation.

Parent representatives welcomed the reversal. Sudha Shenoy noted that the reversal offered “a patient hearing” and that the decision was taken rapidly. Brijesh Sutaria highlighted that the move aligns with the constitutional intent of inclusion without sacrificing existing educational opportunities. 

Maharashtra’s course correction reinstitute fairness in admission policy by upholding the balance between reservation and merit, while adhering to judicial precedents and maintaining equitable access for all students.

Also Read: “AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

Tags: constitutionalEWS RESERVATIONMaharashtra GovernmentMedical Collegesneet ug

RELATED News

“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12
Gurukul‑Trained students can now pursue PG and PhD research at IITs
DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes
CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Compartment exams for classes 10 & 12 expected soon

LATEST NEWS

Storm Clouds Over The Oval: Rain Threatens India-England Series Decider
Did Trump Really Broker A Ceasefire Between India-Pakistan? His Mixed Messages, 25% Tariff On India Raise Questions
Stock Market Today: CRASH ALERT! Sensex Down With 600 Points, Nifty Open In Red — Markets React Sharply To Trump’s 25% Tariff Shock
Lindsay Lohan Spills On Dubai Life, Why The Mean Girls Star Fled From Hollywood ?
WCL 2025 Semifinal Abandoned: India Pulls Out, Pakistan Marches Into Final
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests
‘We’re Talking To India Now’: Donald Trump Hints At Trade Talks Despite Imposing 25% Tariff
Stocks To Watch Today: Jio Financial, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus Today
Chile Busts Crime Ring, Returns 125,000 Dollar Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves
Springfield, Oregon: Man Fatally Shot By State Troopers After Stabbing Two Police Officers On Gateway Street
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?