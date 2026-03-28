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Home > Education News > TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society has started the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session through the TGRJC CET 2026.

TGRJC CET 2026
TGRJC CET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 17:53:05 IST

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TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society has started the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session through the TGRJC CET 2026.

Students seeking admission to residential junior colleges in Telangana can now apply online through the official portal.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026. The test serves as a gateway for students to secure admission into government-run residential junior colleges offering quality education with structured academic support.

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What is TGRJC CET 2026 and who conducts it

TGRJC CET 2026 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into Telangana Residential Junior Colleges. These institutions are managed by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society under the School Education Department.

The society currently runs 35 residential junior colleges across the state, including 15 for boys and 20 for girls.

When is the TGRJC CET 2026 exam date

The TGRJC CET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026. The exam duration will be two and a half hours.

The test will carry a total of 150 marks and will be conducted in an objective format using OMR sheets.

What is the TGRJC CET 2026 exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in both Telugu and English mediums. Questions will be based on the Class 10 syllabus of Telangana.

Students will be tested based on the group they choose:

  • MPC: English, Mathematics, Physical Science
  • BPC: English, Biological Science, Physical Science
  • MEC: English, Social Studies, Mathematics

Each subject will carry 50 marks, making a total of 150 marks.

How to apply for TGRJC CET application 2026

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in. They must first check eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.

Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 200 through online mode. After payment, they will receive a Journal Number, which is required to log in and complete the application form.

Candidates must fill in personal details, select their preferred exam centre, and verify all information before submitting the form. It is advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

What documents are required for TGRJC CET registration 2026

While filling out the application form, candidates should keep their basic details ready, including name, date of birth, and contact information.

They should also ensure that all information entered is accurate, as discrepancies may affect their candidature during later stages.

Why is TGRJC CET important for students

TGRJC CET offers students an opportunity to access free and quality education in a residential setup. These colleges provide structured learning environments, academic support, and facilities that help students prepare for higher education.

Admission is strictly based on merit in the entrance examination, making it a competitive yet transparent process.

Students are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam instructions, and further admission procedures.

Also Read: DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here 

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Tags: Telangana CET 2026TGRJC CET 2026TGRJC CET application 2026TGRJC CET application formTGRJC CET registration 2026

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TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

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TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply
TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply
TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply
TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

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