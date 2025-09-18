The Indian School Is Behind CEOs Leading Microsoft, Adobe And Other Top Companies, Name Is…
Their achievements highlight how Indian classrooms can produce talent capable of influencing industries and institutions worldwide.

September 18, 2025 19:46:40 IST

Some of the world’s most famous companies are led by poeple who once went to the Hyderabad Public School (HPS). Founded in 1923 as Jagirdar’s College, the school was modelled on England’s prestigious Eton College. Over time, it expanded into a sprawling 122-acre campus and became one of India’s premier institutions, known for nurturing talent that would go on to shape technology, business, finance, politics, and the arts.

One of the most notable alumni is Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft. Nadella completed his schooling at HPS before pursuing higher studies in engineering and business abroad.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also studied at HPS. Under his leadership, Adobe successfully transitioned to cloud-based services and expanded its reach in digital experiences, changing how millions of people use technology every day.

Ajay Banga, who served CEO of Mastercard, is another distinguished alumnus. During his tenure at Mastercard, he prioritised financial inclusion and established the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth.

Prem Watsa, often called the “Warren Buffett of Canada,” also attended HPS. He founded Fairfax Holdings and built a multinational empire spanning insurance, finance, and investments, earning recognition as one of the most successful Indian-origin business leaders globally.

HPS’s alumni network extends further, including Shailesh Jejurikar, COO of Procter & Gamble; Baron Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and member of the UK House of Lords; Girish Reddy, founder of Prisma Capital Partners; and TK Kurien, CEO of Premji Invest.

