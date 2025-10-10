LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

TN TRB Admit Card Link 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has activated the TN TRB Hall ticket 2025 download link on the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates are going to appear for the TN TRB Competitive Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade - I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates can now download their TN TRB admit card 2025 using User ID and Password.

TNTRB activated the TN TRB Admit Card 2025 download link. (Representative Image: Official Website)
TNTRB activated the TN TRB Admit Card 2025 download link. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 10, 2025 12:04:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

TN TRB Admit Card Link 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has activated the TN TRB Hall ticket 2025 download link on the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates are going to appear for the TN TRB Competitive Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates can now download their TN TRB admit card 2025 using their User ID and Password. 

TN TRB Hall Ticket Download 2025

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) aims to fill 1996 vacancies for Graduate Assistant, Physical Director, and Computer Instructor posts. TN TRB Hall ticket includes details such as exam date, time, exam center, instructions related to the exam, and more. 

TN TRB Admit Card 2025: Overview 

Particulars 

Overview 

Organization 

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB)

Post 

Graduate Assistant

Physical Director

Computer Instructor

Vacancy 

1996 

Mode of Release 

Online 

Admit Card Release Date 

30th September 2025 

TN TRB Exam Date 2025 

12th October 2025 

Selection Process  

Tamil Language Eligibility Test 

Written Examination 

Document Verification

Official Website 

www.trb.tn.gov.in

How to Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025? 

Candidates can now download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 online through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website www.trb.gov.in

  • Click on the “Hall Rickets Download” section. 

  • A new page appears on the screen that shows a login portal. 

  • Now sign in using Login ID and Password. 

  • TN TRB Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

  • Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 and print it out for future use. 

Direct Link to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025- Click Here

TN PG TRB Exam Date 2025 

The TRB is set to conduct the TN PG TRB Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates. 

TN PG TRB Exam: Documents Required for Exam Center 

While appearing for the TN PG TRB Exam, candidates must carry a clear, printed copy of the TN PG TRB Admit Card in A4 size. They must have a valid government-issued picture ID, including Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, etc. Candidates carry two passport-size photographs. 

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TN pg TRB hall tickettn trbTN TRB Admit CardTN TRB Admit Card 2025TN TRB Admit Card linktn trb examtn trb exam dateTN TRB Hall ticketTN TRB hall ticket download linktrbtrb tn gov in

RELATED News

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

QUICK LINKS