TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

TN TRB Admit Card Link 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has activated the TN TRB Hall ticket 2025 download link on the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates are going to appear for the TN TRB Competitive Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates can now download their TN TRB admit card 2025 using their User ID and Password.

TN TRB Hall Ticket Download 2025

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) aims to fill 1996 vacancies for Graduate Assistant, Physical Director, and Computer Instructor posts. TN TRB Hall ticket includes details such as exam date, time, exam center, instructions related to the exam, and more.

TN TRB Admit Card 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) Post Graduate Assistant Physical Director Computer Instructor Vacancy 1996 Mode of Release Online Admit Card Release Date 30th September 2025 TN TRB Exam Date 2025 12th October 2025 Selection Process Tamil Language Eligibility Test Written Examination Document Verification Official Website www.trb.tn.gov.in

How to Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can now download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 online through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website www.trb.gov.in.

Click on the “Hall Rickets Download” section.

A new page appears on the screen that shows a login portal.

Now sign in using Login ID and Password.

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 and print it out for future use.

Direct Link to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025- Click Here

TN PG TRB Exam Date 2025

The TRB is set to conduct the TN PG TRB Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates.

TN PG TRB Exam: Documents Required for Exam Center

While appearing for the TN PG TRB Exam, candidates must carry a clear, printed copy of the TN PG TRB Admit Card in A4 size. They must have a valid government-issued picture ID, including Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, etc. Candidates carry two passport-size photographs.