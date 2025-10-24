Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

In India, Government jobs continue to be one of the most secure and prestigious career choices. But beyond stability and respect, some positions now offer salaries that rival top private-sector packages. From IAS officers to RBI officials, these roles not only provide financial security but also long-term perks, power, and reputation. If you’re aiming for a high-paying career in the public sector. Here are the top 10 government jobs of 2025 in India with the highest starting salaries that every aspirant dreams of.

List of Top 10 Government Jobs in India with Highest Paying Salaries

Name of Job Eligibility Salary (Approx.) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Graduation Rs 56100 Indian Police Service (IPS) Graduation Rs 56100 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Graduation Rs 1.10-Rs 1.25 Lakh RBI Grade B Graduation Rs 56100 Defence Services 12th, Graduation Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 PSUs GATE Rs 60,000 DRDO and ISRO Scientist Post Graduation Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 Government College Lecturer Post Graduation Rs 45,000 to Rs 70,000 SSC CGL Graduation Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 SBI PO Graduation Rs 48480 + Advanced Increments

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is one of the most prestigious government jobs in India. An IAS officer plays a key role in running the country’s administrative machinery. The monthly salary of an IAS officer ranges between INR 85,000 and INR 1,00,000 per month. They are also entitled to other allowances like DA, HRA, and post-retirement benefits.

Indian Police Service (IPS)

The Indian Police Service (IPS) stands as one of the most respected and challenging careers in the country. IPS officers are responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and ensuring the safety of citizens. IPS officers receive the starting basic salary of RAS 56,100 alongside additional field and risk allowances. The monthly salary of IAS officers can rise up to Rs 90,000 based on their job location.

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is one of the most elite and glamorous branches of the Indian government. IFS officers serve as diplomats in embassies, consulates, and high commissions across the world. The basic salary of IFS officers of RAS 56,100 with additional field and risk allowances. The packages of an IFS officer can range between INR 2,00,000 and INR 4,00,000 per month, including foreign allowance.

RBI Grade B Officer

The RBI Grade B Officer is among the most prestigious and high-paying government jobs in India’s financial sector. RBI Grade B Officers work with the Reserve Bank of India and are responsible for managing key aspects of monetary policy, currency circulation, and financial stability. RBI Grade B Officers’ salary range between INR 1,10,000 to INR 1,25,000 per month.

Defence Services (Army, Navy & Air Force Officers)

Defence services, whether as an Army, Navy, or Air Force officer, enjoy attractive pay packages, free accommodation, medical benefits, and lifetime pensions. A commissioned officer (Lieutenant or equivalent) receives a starting basic pay of Rs 56,100 along with military Service pay of Rs INE 100,000 per month.