TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Out: Here’s How To Check 10th Class Scores Online And By SMS

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has officially announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 for Class 10 students. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams conducted in June can now check their marks online through the official portal, bse.telangana.gov.in, or by using the SMS facility.

This result is crucial for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular TS SSC 2025 exams held earlier this year. The supplementary exams were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2025.

How to Check TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Online

Students can follow the below steps to check and download their Telangana 10th supplementary result 2025:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the “TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025” link available on the homepage. Enter your hall ticket number and the captcha code. Click the “Submit” button. Your Class 10 supplementary result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

How to Check TS SSC Supply Result 2025 via SMS

Students without internet access can still check their results using the SMS facility. Here’s how:

Open your mobile’s SMS app.

Type the message: TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send the SMS to the official number.

You will receive your Class 10 result on your mobile phone.

This method is especially useful in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Direct Links for Private Candidates (SSC & OSSC)

The board has also provided direct result links for private candidates. These links include:

Private candidates with marks (SSC & OSSC)

Private candidates with grades (SSC & OSSC)

Students in these categories can check their result using their roll number and access detailed subject-wise data.

What the TS SSC Supplementary Scorecard 2025 Includes

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 scorecard contains comprehensive information about the candidate’s performance:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

District Name

Subject-wise Grades

Associated Grade Points

CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average)

Final Pass/Fail Status

List of Subjects Attempted

Students are advised to check all details carefully and report any discrepancies to their school or the board authorities immediately.

Background: Why the Supply Exams Matter

The Class 10 supplementary exams offer a second chance for students who failed one or more subjects in the regular board exams. These additional tests help students avoid wasting an academic year and continue their education without delay.

Held from June 3 to June 13, the exams covered all major subjects. The results will play a crucial role in determining students’ eligibility for higher secondary education in Telangana.

Following the release, parents and students have welcomed the swift declaration of results. The Telangana Education Department is expected to soon announce the dates for admissions into intermediate courses based on these supplementary marks.

ALSO READ: TNEA 2025 Rank List Out: 141 Score Perfect 200, Over 2.39 Lakh Get Ranks – Check How To Download Now