Home > Education > UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday officially released the e-admit cards for the UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its website. As announced earlier, the Commission was scheduled to activate the admit card link five days before the offline examination, i.e., on November 25, and the same has now been done.

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download (Pic Credits: wallpaperflare)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 19:39:12 IST

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday officially released the e-admit cards for the UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its website. As announced earlier, the Commission was scheduled to activate the admit card link five days before the offline examination, i.e., on November 25, and the same has now been done.

Candidates who applied for the 230 posts of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now download their hall tickets using their registration or roll numbers on the official portal, upsc.gov.in.

How To Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025?

UPSC has shared a detailed process to help candidates access their e-admit cards smoothly. Applicants must log in using either their Registration ID/Application Number or Roll Number.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Admit Card’ tab and select ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’

Step 3: Click on ‘Download’ for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, 2025

Step 4: Select ‘Click Here’

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Yes’

Step 6: Enter your Registration ID/Application No. or Roll Number

Step 7: Click ‘Submit’

Step 8: Download the UPSC EPFO EO/AO/APFC Admit Card 2025

Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

According to the short notice issued by UPSC, candidates appearing for the written examination must pay close attention to seating arrangements displayed at the test venue on the day of the exam. Before entering the allotted room or hall, candidates must verify the exact location of their assigned seats.

They will also be required to fill in the serial number of their OMR sheet, along with the serial number and series of the test booklet provided to them, in the attendance sheet circulated by the invigilator.

About The UPSC EPFO Recruitment

The UPSC EPFO examination aims to recruit Enforcement Officers, Accounts Officers, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This recruitment is crucial for strengthening EPFO’s enforcement and administrative capacity. Selected officers will be responsible for:

  • Ensuring compliance with labour regulations
  • Implementing provisions of the EPF & MP Act
  • Conducting inspections
  • Managing provident fund accounts
  • Overseeing claim settlements

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 7:39 PM IST
