RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Declared: Check Result Link, Cut-Off And Scorecard PDF At RRB Portals

RRB has declared the NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates can check their scores and download the scorecard PDF using their registration number and date of birth on regional RRB websites. Cut-off marks and the merit list will be released soon.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 14:55:58 IST

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Declared: Check Result Link, Cut-Off And Scorecard PDF At RRB Portals

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories Undergraduate (NTPC UG) exam can now check their results and download the RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF from the official RRB region-wise portals.

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2025 was conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025, across multiple exam centres nationwide. Along with the results, RRB has also released the category-wise cut-off and individual scorecards.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Direct Link at RRB Websites

The RRB NTPC UG result link has been activated on all regional RRB portals. Candidates must use their registration number/application number and date of birth to log in and download their scorecard PDF.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Scorecard PDF

Follow these steps to access the scorecard:

  1. Visit the official website- rrb.gov.in- or the respective regional RRB portal.

  2. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2025 PDF”.

  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  4. Your RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.

  5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard will include the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, rank, qualifying status, and other exam-related details.

RRB NTPC UG Skill Tests for Select Posts

For certain posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist and Accounts Clerk cum Typist, candidates who clear CBT 2 will be required to appear for a Typing Skill Test (TST).

  • English: 30 words per minute

  • Hindi: 25 words per minute

No relaxation is provided, making typing practice essential.

Merit List Soon on Regional Portals

After the declaration of results, RRB will release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Merit List 2025.
 The merit list will be published region-wise in PDF format, featuring candidates shortlisted after CBT and document verification.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

A total of 3,445 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive:

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts

  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

  • Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Candidates who clear CBT 1 are eligible for CBT 2, for which exam dates will be announced soon.

RRB NTPC UG Cut-Off & Qualifying Marks 2025

Minimum qualifying percentage for CBT 1:

  • General / EWS: 40%

  • OBC / SC: 30%

  • ST: 25%

These are the minimum marks required to be eligible for the next stage, irrespective of the cut-off scores.

What’s Next for Selected Candidates?

Candidates shortlisted in the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will proceed to:

  1. CBT 2

  2. Skill Tests (if applicable)

  3. Document Verification

  4. Final Merit List

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:55 PM IST
