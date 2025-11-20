IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result Out: How To Check Your Score Online

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 today, November 20. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results on the official website ibps.in. The result link will remain active until November 27, 2025, so candidates are advised to check and download their scorecards before the deadline.

Direct Link to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Candidates can access their results by using their registration number and password/date of birth on the official IBPS portal.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in Click on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Enter the captcha code and click Login Your result will appear on the screen – download and save a copy for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Details

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 was conducted across India on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025. This one-hour computer-based test carried 100 marks and included three sections:

English Language

Numerical Ability

Reasoning Ability

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move on to the IBPS Clerk Mains Examination 2025, scheduled for November 29, 2025.

Vacancies in IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025

This year, IBPS is recruiting for 13,533 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts. The registration process ran from August 1 to August 21, 2025.

Forgot Your Registration Number?

Candidates who have forgotten their registration number can retrieve it by:

Checking their registered email or SMS

Using the “Forgot Password” option on the IBPS website and resetting credentials via their registered email ID or mobile number

Next Step After IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. The Mains Exam will be held on November 29, 2025, and IBPS will release the admit cards 3–4 days prior to the exam. The final selection will be based on the performance in the mains exam.

For regular updates and to check your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025, visit ibps.in.

