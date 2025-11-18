CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics (Code 041) sample paper for the 2025-26 session. Class 10 students can now download sample papers from the official CBSE website to aid in their preparation and practice ahead of the board exam. The CBSE exam is to be held from February 17, 2026, and the sample papers are designed to help students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions likely to appear.

These papers also serve as an essential tool for students to assess their preparation and improve time management skills for the actual 10th board exam.

How to Download Class 10th Maths Sample Paper 2025-26?

Candidates can download the Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 through the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click the tab “Sample Question Papers (SQP).”

Select the academic session 2025-26.

Choose Class X and look for “Mathematic (Standard)- Code 041.”

Click the link to download the sample paper (PDF).

Take printout for future use.

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF: Download here

CBSE Class 10th Exam: Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Exam is scheduled on February 17, 2026. Students will get a total of 38 questions for 80 marks. The paper will be divided into five parts: A, B, C, D, and E. Part A will contain 20 questions in total, carrying 1 mark each. Part B will contain 4 questions in total, carrying 2 marks each. Part C will contain 6 questions in total, carrying 3 marks each. Part D will contain 4 long questions in total, carrying 5 marks each. Party E will contain 3 case study-based questions in total, carrying 4 marks each.

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 10th Exam Marking Scheme PDF: Download here