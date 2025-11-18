LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics (Code 041) sample paper for the 2025-26 session. Class 10 students can now download sample papers from the official CBSE website to aid in their preparation and practice ahead of the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED. (Representative Image: PInterest)
CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED. (Representative Image: PInterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 20:37:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics (Code 041) sample paper for the 2025-26 session. Class 10 students can now download sample papers from the official CBSE website to aid in their preparation and practice ahead of the board exam. The CBSE exam is to be held from February 17, 2026, and the sample papers are designed to help students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions likely to appear. 

These papers also serve as an essential tool for students to assess their preparation and improve time management skills for the actual 10th board exam. 

How to Download Class 10th Maths Sample Paper 2025-26? 

Candidates can download the Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 through the official website cbseacademic.nic.in

  • Visit the official website. 
  • On the homepage, click the tab “Sample Question Papers (SQP).”
  • Select the academic session 2025-26.
  • Choose Class X and look for “Mathematic (Standard)- Code 041.” 
  • Click the link to download the sample paper (PDF). 
  • Take printout for future use. 

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF: Download here 

CBSE Class 10th Exam: Marking Scheme 

CBSE Class 10th Exam is scheduled on February 17, 2026. Students will get a total of 38 questions for 80 marks. The paper will be divided into five parts: A, B, C, D, and E. Part A will contain 20 questions in total, carrying 1 mark each. Part B will contain 4 questions in total, carrying 2 marks each. Part C will contain 6 questions in total, carrying 3 marks each. Part D will contain 4 long questions in total, carrying 5 marks each. Party E will contain 3 case study-based questions in total, carrying 4 marks each.

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 10th Exam Marking Scheme PDF: Download here

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE Class 10 exam marking schemeCBSE Class 10 maths examCBSE Class 10 maths exam dateCBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025 26CBSE Class 10 maths sample papersclass 10 math exam dateclass 10th maths sample papersdownload CBSE Class 10 math sample papershow to download class 10 maths sample papersmaths class 10th sample papers

RELATED News

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Latest Official Update on RRB PO Prelims Exam Date

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released: Today Step-By-Step Download Guide

IIM Calcutta Opens Admissions for Fifth Executive Programme in Healthcare Management to Build Next-Gen Healthcare Leaders

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo And Donald Trump To Finally Meet At White House? Here’s The Latest Update

Revolution at the Locker: How Smartbox is Quietly Transforming Customer Deliveries for a Leading Private Bank in India

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Weather Update: Are Chennai Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains? All You Need To Know

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Rohini Acharya Issues Big Statement, Dares Those Accusing Her Of Donating ‘Filthy Kidney’ To Lalu Yadav To Open Debate

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims, Announces Relief, Calls For Unity

This Is India’s Busiest Railway Station, Has 23 Platforms, Handles Over 600 Trains, It Is Located In…

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26 RELEASED: Direct Link to Download Complete PDF, Official Updates on Marking Scheme

QUICK LINKS