UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Scorecard, Cut Off

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 today, on 8th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Grade -III Main Examination can now download the result through the official website www.upsssc.gov.in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 9, 2025 01:07:07 IST

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 today, on 8th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Grade -III Main Examination can now download the result through the official website www.upsssc.gov.in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. 

UPSSSC Junior Assistant/Clerk Result 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview 
Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Post Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Grade -III
Vacancies 5512
Result Date 8th October 2025
Total Qualified Candidates 90336
Exam Date  29th June 2025
Selection Process

Written Exam

 Typing Test

Doucment Verification

Medical Examination
Official Website

 www.upsssc.gov.in

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025

Candidates can now download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 using their Registration number and Date of Birth by following the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the Result Link.
  • Enter your credentials including Registration Number and DOB. 
  • Your UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  • Download the result for future use. 

UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2025: Cut Off OUT 

UPSSSC has also released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Cut Off 2025 on 8th October 2025 on their official website. 

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:07 AM IST
