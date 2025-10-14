WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has successfully conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the WBI SI Answer Key PDF when released on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

WBP SI Answer Key 2025

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) aims to fill the 464 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector in the West Bengal Police Department.

Particulars Overview Conducting Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Sub-Inspector(Unarmed & Armed Branch) Vacancy 464 Answer Key 3rd week of October 2025 WBP SI Exam Date 12th October 2025 Selection Process Prelims, PET, PST, DV, and Medical official Website wbpolice.gov.in

Direct Link to Download WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Notify Soon

How to Download the WBP SI Answer Key 2025?