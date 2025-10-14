LIVE TV
WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has successfully conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the WBI SI Answer Key PDF when released on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 14, 2025 13:21:02 IST

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has successfully conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the WBI SI Answer Key PDF when released on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in

WBP SI Answer Key 2025

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) aims to fill the 464 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector in the West Bengal Police Department.

Particulars  Overview 
Conducting Body  West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
Post Name  Sub-Inspector(Unarmed & Armed Branch)
Vacancy  464
Answer Key  3rd week of October 2025 
WBP SI Exam Date 12th October 2025 
Selection Process  Prelims, PET, PST, DV, and Medical 
official Website  wbpolice.gov.in

Direct Link to Download WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Notify Soon 

How to Download the WBP SI Answer Key 2025? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Go to the recruitment section. 
  • Click on the “ Response sheet for the post of Sub-Inspector(Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024” link.
  • Download the result for future use. 
First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:21 PM IST
