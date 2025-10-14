WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

28
WBP SI Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has successfully conducted the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (WBP SI) exam 2025 on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the WBI SI Answer Key PDF when released on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.
WBP SI Answer Key 2025
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) aims to fill the 464 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector in the West Bengal Police Department.
|Particulars
|Overview
|Conducting Body
|West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|Post Name
|Sub-Inspector(Unarmed & Armed Branch)
|Vacancy
|464
|Answer Key
|3rd week of October 2025
|WBP SI Exam Date
|12th October 2025
|Selection Process
|Prelims, PET, PST, DV, and Medical
|official Website
|wbpolice.gov.in
Direct Link to Download WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Notify Soon
How to Download the WBP SI Answer Key 2025?
- Visit the official website.
- Go to the recruitment section.
- Click on the “ Response sheet for the post of Sub-Inspector(Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024” link.
- Download the result for future use.