Home > Education > XAT 2026 Response Sheet RELEASED; Check Provisional Key, Link To Download And Important Details

XAT 2026 Response Sheet RELEASED; Check Provisional Key, Link To Download And Important Details

XAT Response Sheet: XLRI has officially released the XAT 2026 response sheet on its exam portal, xatonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test held on January 4, 2026, can now log in and download their individual response sheets to review their performance. The response sheet gives candidates a detailed snapshot of their exam attempt

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 6, 2026 15:13:51 IST

XAT Response Sheet: XLRI has officially released the XAT 2026 response sheet on its exam portal, https://xatonline.in/. Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test held on January 4, 2026, can now log in and download their individual response sheets to review their performance.

What Does The XAT 2026 Response Sheet Contain

The response sheet gives candidates a detailed snapshot of their exam attempt. It includes the full question paper, section-wise questions, the answers marked by the candidate, and the status of each response. However, it does not indicate whether the answers are correct, as the official answer key is yet to be released.

How To Download XAT 2026 Response Sheet

Candidates can access their response sheets by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. Click on the response sheet download link on the homepage
  3. Log in using your XAT ID and password
  4. View, download and save the response sheet for reference

XAT 2026 Answer Key And Next Steps

According to official updates, the XAT 2026 answer key is expected to be released soon on the same portal. Once available, candidates will be able to match their responses with the official answers to estimate their scores. The aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for updates on the answer key, objection window and result announcement.

Why The Response Sheet Is Important

The release of the response sheet is a key stage in the XAT process, allowing candidates to analyse their performance, identify possible errors and prepare for the upcoming result. With admissions to XLRI and other leading management institutes on the line, careful review of the response sheet can help candidates stay better prepared for the next phase.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 3:08 PM IST
India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

QUICK LINKS