Home > Education > Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: 57.96% Candidates Pass; How To Download Scorecard, Category-Wise Qualifying Marks- Details Inside

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: 57.96% Candidates Pass; How To Download Scorecard, Category-Wise Qualifying Marks- Details Inside

Bihar STET 2025 result declared with 57.96% pass rate. Over 2.56 lakh candidates qualify. Scorecards available on bsebstet.org.

Bihar STET 2025 result declared. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 5, 2026 18:44:04 IST

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: 57.96% Candidates Pass; How To Download Scorecard, Category-Wise Qualifying Marks- Details Inside

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today, January 5, 2026. 

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, bsebstet.org.

According to the data released by the board, 57.96 per cent of candidates have qualified the examination. Out of a total of 4,42,214 candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2,56,301 aspirants cleared the exam.

This includes 1,04,167 female candidates and 1,52,134 male candidates, reflecting a significant success rate in this year’s teacher eligibility examination.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025, across multiple centres in the state.

Bihar STET 2025 Result: Official Announcement

The result was formally announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor on January 5. Candidates can access their results by logging in using their user ID and password on the official portal.

Those who qualify will be issued STET eligibility certificates, which are mandatory for applying to teaching positions in Bihar secondary and higher secondary schools.

How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Bihar STET 2025 result:

  1. Visit the official website bsebstet.org

  2. Click on the Bihar STET 2025 Result link

  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

  4. The scorecard will appear on the screen

  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Bihar STET 2025: Paper-Wise Performance

The Bihar STET 2025 was conducted for two papers:

  • Paper 1 (Classes 9 and 10):

    • Total candidates appeared: 2,46,415

    • Qualified candidates: 1,54,145

    • Pass percentage: 62.56%

    • Exams were held for 16 subjects

  • Paper 2 (Classes 11 and 12):

    • Total candidates appeared: 1,95,799

    • Qualified candidates: 1,02,156

    • Pass percentage: 52.17%

    • Exams were conducted for 29 subjects

Bihar STET 2025 Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

To qualify the Bihar STET 2025 examination, candidates were required to secure the following minimum marks:

  • General Category: 50%

  • Backward Classes (BC): 45.5%

  • Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 42.5%

  • Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST): 40%

  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 40%

  • Women Candidates: 40%

Exam Pattern and Centres

The STET 2025 exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. The paper included 100 marks for subject content and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and related competencies.

The examination was conducted at 23 centres across nine districts, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Saharsa, Bhojpur, and Purnea, in two shifts per day.

Online applications for Bihar STET 2025 were accepted from September 19 to October 5, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to eligibility certificates and future recruitment notifications.

ALSO READ: Bihar STET Result 2025 Exam To Be Released Today: Here’s How To Check Direct Link, Passing Marks And Important Updates

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 6:44 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Bihar STETBihar STET 2025Bihar STET 2025 Result Out

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: 57.96% Candidates Pass; How To Download Scorecard, Category-Wise Qualifying Marks- Details Inside

