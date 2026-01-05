LIVE TV
Bihar STET Result 2025 Exam To Be Released Today: Here's How To Check Direct Link, Passing Marks And Important Updates

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, January 5. Along with the results, the board will also release the STET 2025 scorecards for the examination held between October 14 and November 16, 2025, across Bihar.

Published: January 5, 2026 14:58:52 IST

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, January 5. Along with the results, the board will also release the STET 2025 scorecards for the examination held between October 14 and November 16, 2025, across Bihar.

Once declared, candidates can check and download their results from the official website bsebstet.com. A direct link to access the scorecard will be activated shortly.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Download Link

Candidates will be able to view and download their results by logging in with valid credentials. The official website will display both the result status and subject-wise marks after the announcement.

https://bsebstet.org/

What You Need To Check Bihar STET Result

Candidates are advised to keep the following ready before checking their results-

  • Bihar STET Admit Card
  • Registration details
  • Stable internet connection
  • Mobile phone or computer
  • Details On Bihar STET 2025 Scorecard

Along with the results, BSEB will issue the Bihar STET 2025 scorecard and marksheet. Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the board immediately. The scorecard will include:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Paper (I or II)
  • Subject
  • Category
  • Marks obtained
  • Qualifying status

How To Check Bihar STET Result 2025

Follow These Steps To Download Your Result-

  • Visit bsebstet.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the link reading “Bihar STET Result 2025 / Scorecard”.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and other required details.
  • Submit the details to view your result on the screen.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard safe, as it may be required during upcoming teacher recruitment processes.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Bihar STET Result 2025 Exam To Be Released Today: Here’s How To Check Direct Link, Passing Marks And Important Updates

QUICK LINKS