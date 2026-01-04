CUET UG 2026 Application Process: IMPORTANT UPDATE on Registration Dates, Exam Schedule & Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the detailed CUET UG 2026 notification on January 3. Along with the notification, the online application process has officially begun. Candidates can apply only though the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 EXAM DATES

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam schedule was announced earlier by NTA. CUET UG 2026 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG 2026 REGISTRATION DATES

Online application start date was January 3, 2026. Last date to apply is January 30, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Last date for fee payment is January 31, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM).

CUET UG 2026 APPLICATION CORRECTION WINDOW

Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms. Correction window will be open from February 2 to February 4, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Only limited fields will be editable during this period.

HOW TO APPLY FOR CUET UG 2026

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link. Fill in personal details in the online application form. Enter qualification and academic details. Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee via credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

CUET UG 2026 EXAM PATTERN & LANGUAGE OPTIONS

The exam pattern and syllabus have been released with the information brochure. CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages. the exam will be held across India and at selected overseas centres.

Universities & Colleges Covered Under CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 is for admission to undergraduate programmes. It covers 47 central universities and over 300 participating colleges across India.

Important Advisory by NTA

NTA has advised candidates to update Aadhaar details, UDID cards, and category certificates. This is essential to avoid discrepancies, grievances, or rejection at later stages. Details regarding exam cities, admit cards, answer keys, recorded responses, and results will be announced separately on the NTA website.

Disclaimer:- The information provided above is based on the official notification and updates released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the time of writing. Candidates are advised to visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in regularly for the latest announcements, updates, and any changes related to CUET UG 2026. The dates, guidelines, and details mentioned are subject to change as per NTA’s discretion.