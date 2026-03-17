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Home > Elections > Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

Twenty20 fields celebrity candidates like Akhil Marar, Veena Nair and Anjali Nair as the NDA ally unveils its first list for Kerala Election 2026.

Twenty20 fields celebrity candidates like Akhil Marar, Veena Nair and Anjali Nair. (Photo: IG)
Twenty20 fields celebrity candidates like Akhil Marar, Veena Nair and Anjali Nair. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 17, 2026 17:25:25 IST

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Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is already seeing new political equations, with the Twenty20 party led by businessman-turned-politician Sabu M. Jacob announced its first list of candidates. 

Now part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, the party has unveiled a mix of celebrity faces, professionals and community leaders as it attempts to expand its political footprint in the state.

The first list includes candidates for four constituencies Kunnathunad and Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district, Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode signalling Twenty20’s strategy of targeting both urban and northern Kerala constituencies.

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Akhil Marar to contest from Thrikkakara

Film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar will contest from Thrikkakara, a key urban constituency in Kochi that has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. Marar shot to statewide prominence after winning the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam and has built a strong social media following.

He formally joined Twenty20 on February 19 at a press conference attended by party chief Sabu M. Jacob. Marar has frequently criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). In 2024, he was booked by the Kerala Police for allegedly discouraging public contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund following the Wayanad landslide.

Stronghold battle in Kunnathunad

In Kunnathunad, widely regarded as the party’s stronghold, Twenty20 has fielded Babu Divakaran, a former Congress leader and ex-chairman of Adoor Municipality. His campaign was inaugurated by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighting the growing coordination between the BJP and Twenty20 within the NDA framework.

Candidates in north Kerala

For Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod district, the party has nominated Ravi Kulangara, an entrepreneur in the healthcare sector and an M.Tech graduate. Kulangara also serves as the state president of the Thiyya Kshema Sabha and holds considerable influence in North Malabar.

Meanwhile, Sunny Thomas, the party’s Malabar regional coordinator and a former national leader of the NCP youth wing, will contest from Thiruvambady constituency in Kozhikode district.

Star candidates enter the fray

Beyond its initial four constituencies, Twenty20 has also announced several celebrity candidates as part of its broader election strategy.

Actor Veena Nair will contest from Ettumanoor. Known for her role in the Malayalam film Vellimoonga, she earlier served as the SFI chairperson of the Swathi Thirunal College union in 2007. She hails from Aymanam in Kottayam district.

Actor and entrepreneur Anjali Nair will contest from Tripunithura, marking her first entry into electoral politics.

Another actor, Lakshmi Priya, will contest from Perumbavoor. She had previously been active in BJP campaign stages but had not formally joined any political party before.

Reality show personality Promy Kuriakose has also been fielded from Angamaly, according to party leaders.

Twenty20’s political strategy

The candidate list reflects Twenty20’s attempt to combine celebrity appeal, professional expertise and grassroots community networks as it enters the Kerala Assembly election arena. The party is also aiming to attract urban youth and first-time voters through social media influence and public visibility.

Twenty20 plans to contest in nine constituencies in Ernakulam district, a region where it has already built a strong organisational presence.

Growing political footprint

The party had earlier demonstrated its local political strength in the 2025 local body elections by retaining control of two panchayats Kizhakkambalam and Ikkaranadu in Ernakulam district.

With its mix of film personalities, social media figures and community leaders, Twenty20’s entry into the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is likely to add a new dimension to the state’s political contest, particularly in urban constituencies and parts of north Kerala.

ALSO READ: Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 5:25 PM IST
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Tags: Akhil MararAnjali NairAssembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Election 2026NDATwenty20Twenty20 KeralaVeena Nair

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Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

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Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List
Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List
Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List
Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

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