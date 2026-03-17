Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

A high-voltage political showdown is set for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gearing up for a direct face-off in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency.
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Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.