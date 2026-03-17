Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari (Images: ANI)
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 17, 2026 16:33:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

A high-voltage political showdown is set for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gearing up for a direct face-off in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency.

(More to follow, developing story)

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3west bengal assembly election

RELATED News

Who Is Akhil Gogoi? From Anti-CAA Protest Leader To Raijor Dal Chief, Tracing The Political Journey Of Sibsagar MLA Amid Congress ‘Betrayal’ Row Ahead Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Assam Election 2026: Who Is Debabrata Saikia, Face Of Congress And Son Of Former CM Hiteswar Saikia With Deep Political Family Roots All Set For Crucial Polls?

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Defamatory Posts Linking Hardeep Singh Puri’s Daughter Himayani Puri To Epstein, Gives 24-Hour Deadline

Vijay To Contest From Perambur? TVK Chief Likely To Go Solo In 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election Amid Alliance Rumours With BJP And AIADMK

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Neymar Vows to Fight for FIFA World Cup Spot After Being Left Out of Latest Brazil Call-up

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections
Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections
Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections
Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

QUICK LINKS