Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh ,popularly referred to as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) was founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee and other prominent leaders such as Balraj Madhok and Deendayal Upadhyaya 21 October 1951. It was the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that had its ideals founded on the stands of Hindutva, integral humanism, and economic nationalism.

Organizational Context

Bharatiya Jana Sangh was a reaction to the pre-existing dominance of the congress party and its purpose was to introduce Hindu culture identity in addition to perceived pandering to the our neighboring countries. The party remained at low levels in presence of electoral turn-up in both 1950s as well as the year 1960s but it gradually began making inroads by penetrating grass-roots of northern India.

Place of Daya Shankar Tiwary

Little is known about Daya Shankar Tiwary in general and he was recorded in contested elections in Bihar using the names Daya Shankar Tiwary, as per records available at the Chief Electoral Officer office of the Bihar government. Such a name appears as the careful filing of a nomination of the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 2005 Bihar state assembly election, Patna Central constituency.

This implies the involvement at the electoral local level, which indicates the survival of the Jan Sangh identity after its formal integration into the Janata Party in 1977 and then into the BJP in 1980.

Heritage and Political Development

When the Janata Party merged in 1977 with it, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh core leadership reunited in the year 1980 to form the modern Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is common to believe that the BJP of today is the direct progeny of Jan Sangh which still prevails to dominate Indian politics supporting the legacy of the ideology.

Although one does not find Daya Shankar Tiwary featuring in history books in a big way, documentation of inter-state electoral history supports the claim that he was regional affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh. His nomination is a reminder of the influence of Jan Sangh ideology in the state politics, even in the decades after the official dissolution of the party, especially in the states like Bihar.

