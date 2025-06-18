Brad Pitt Is Willing To Work With Tom Cruise Again After 30 years But Only On This Condition

While promoting his upcoming Formula One movie F1 in Mexico, Brad Pitt was asked if he’d ever team up with Tom Cruise again.

He laughed and said, “I’m not about to go hanging off airplanes like he does!” referring to Cruise’s famous daredevil stunts. “But if he ever does something that keeps both feet on the ground, then yeah, I’m in,” Pitt told.

Tom Cruise In the latest Mission: Impossible movie, The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise pulls off some wild stunts, from skydiving to climbing cliffs and even hanging off airplanes.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, promises its kind of high-speed excitement.

Kosinski Had a Dream of Team

Kosinski once tried to team up Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for his own take on Ford v Ferrari, but the studio reportedly turned it down because of the budget.

That film later ended up in the hands of James Mangold, who cast Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

In a recent interview, Kosinski was asked what it would’ve been like to direct Cruise in a racing movie like F1. He didn’t hold back:

“Tom always pushes everything to the edge, but he’s also incredibly skilled and knows exactly what he’s doing,” he said.

But yes, Tom, maybe scaring us a little more, said by Joseph Kosinski

Then, with a smile, he added, “Still, I can imagine Tom giving us a few more heart-stopping moments.”

Brad’s Upcoming movie

The F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27, 2025.

The movie features a cast that includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and Kim Bodnia.

It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger.

