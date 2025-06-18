Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > Censor Board Asks Sitaare Zameen Par To Replace ‘Michael Jackson’ Reference, Add PM Modi’s Quote Before Release

Censor Board Asks Sitaare Zameen Par To Replace ‘Michael Jackson’ Reference, Add PM Modi’s Quote Before Release

The CBFC has asked Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par team to replace a Michael Jackson reference with "Lovebirds", remove a politically sensitive visual featuring the word "Kamal", and add a PM Modi quote before the film’s disclaimer

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 12:24:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par gears up for release on June 20, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued several directives that require the filmmakers to make adjustments for a U/A certificate.

According to multiple media reports, the board has asked the makers to:

What Was Changed?

The CBFC advised several edits to the film’s content. A dialogue referencing Michael Jackson was modified to say “Lovebirds” instead, while a gender-specific term, “Business Woman,” was replaced with the neutral “Business Person.”

 Additionally, a visual element containing the word “Kamal” — often associated with political symbolism — was removed.

 The board also instructed the filmmakers to include a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately following the opening disclaimer.

U/A Certificate Granted

The film was reviewed by the Revising Committee on June 16, 2025, and the certificate was issued a day later.

The final runtime is approximately 158 minutes (2 hours and 38 minutes), and the film has been cleared for public exhibition with a U/A rating.

Theatrical Release with Popular Pricing

Sitaare Zameen Par, touted as a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Taare Zameen Par, is slated for an exclusive theatrical release.

Aamir Khan has reportedly declined a ₹120 crore OTT deal from Amazon Prime, choosing instead to bring the film directly to cinemas with “popular pricing” from 9 AM onward on June 20.

The CBFC’s instructions reflect increasing sensitivity around gendered language, political references, and the portrayal of public figures.

With just days to go before its release, Sitaare Zameen Par is already drawing attention not just for its storyline but also for the broader cultural conversation it’s becoming a part of.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ibrahim Qadri? Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Almost Gets Mobbed By Rowdy Fans- Watch Video!

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?