Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Their Relationship? Duo’s Latest Outing Leaves Internet Excited

Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen at the Mumbai airport, sparking fresh buzz about their relationship.

The duo exited the terminal together and were spotted getting into the same car, trying to keep a low profile by wearing masks. Despite their attempts at subtlety, the paparazzi managed to capture the moment, igniting another round of fan speculation.

Social Media Clues Keep Romance Rumours Alive

Although neither actor has publicly confirmed their relationship, fans remain convinced based on their online interactions and recurring appearances together.

Over the past year, netizens have highlighted similarities in their Instagram posts, especially vacation photos with near-identical backgrounds and sightings of Rashmika outside Vijay’s residence.

Rashmika’s Saree Post Fuels Dating Speculation

Rashmika recently posted a photoshoot in a yellow saree that reignited dating rumours. Fans didn’t just admire her outfit—they recognized the cozy setting from Vijay’s past posts.

Her caption hinted at a personal touch: “These pictures have all of my favourites… the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer.” Followers quickly speculated that Vijay’s mother gifted the saree and Vijay took the photos.

On-Screen Chemistry That Started It All

Their sizzling chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade laid the foundation for intense fan interest. The pair’s onscreen romance was a hit, and viewers have since been hoping the reel romance turns real.

Rashmika Mandanna has a packed schedule. She is currently shooting for Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

She’ll also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 3. Other titles in her lineup include Cocktail 2, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Ek Saath Do Do.

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for Kingdom, a spy thriller that will release on July 4. He is also working on SVC 59 with director Ravi Kiran Kola and VD14, a period action drama helmed by Rahul Sankrityan.