2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Dominates 2024 MTV VMAs with Seven Wins, Including Video of the Year for “Fortnight”

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, held on September 11 at New York’s UBS Arena, delivered a night filled with memorable performances, emotional speeches, and significant wins. Taylor Swift and Post Malone, this year’s leading nominees, stole the spotlight as the biggest winners of the night. Swift, who led the nominations with 12 nods, took home seven awards, including Video of the Year for her collaboration with Post Malone on “Fortnight.” Malone, who followed closely with 11 nominations, won five awards, cementing his place as one of the night’s top artists.

Key Moments and Performances

The MTV VMAs kicked off with electrifying performances and standout moments that set the tone for an unforgettable evening. From Billie Eilish’s haunting rendition of “Lunch” to Doja Cat’s vibrant performance of “Paint the Town Red,” the event showcased a diverse array of talent across genres. The audience was treated to a mix of veteran artists and rising stars, reflecting the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone Lead the Winners

Taylor Swift emerged as the top winner of the night, collecting awards in categories including Video of the Year for “Fortnight” and Artist of the Year. “This is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially Post,” Swift said during her acceptance speech, acknowledging her collaborator’s contribution to their shared success. Post Malone also celebrated a significant haul, taking home five awards, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy alongside Swift.

Video of the Year Nominees:

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Winner: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Major Award Highlights

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Winner: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Best New Artist:

Gracie Abrams

Tyla

Winner: Chappell Roan

Celebrating Genre Excellence

The VMAs continued to honor artists across various music genres, recognizing achievements in pop, hip-hop, R&B, and more. Taylor Swift won Best Pop for the second year in a row, adding to her impressive collection of awards. Meanwhile, SZA secured Best R&B for her hit “Snooze,” and Benson Boone took home Best Alternative for “Beautiful Things.”

Best Pop:

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Winner: Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop:

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

Winner: Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

Best R&B:

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made for Me”

Tyla – “Water”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Winner: SZA – “Snooze”

Global Stars Shine in Best K-Pop and Latin Categories

The global impact of K-pop and Latin music was evident with LISA winning Best K-Pop for her single “Rockstar,” while Anitta won Best Latin for “Mil Veces,” proving their international appeal.

Best K-Pop:

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”

Winner: LISA – “Rockstar”

Best Latin:

Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

Myke Towers – “LaLa”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Winner: Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Special Moments and Iconic Performances

One of the night’s standout moments was the presentation of the Most Iconic Performance award, which went to Katy Perry for her unforgettable “Roar” performance from 2013. This recognition celebrated a performance that has continued to resonate with fans years later.

VMAs Most Iconic Performance:

Beyoncé – “Love on Top” (2011)

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood” (2003)

Eminem – “The Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am” (2000)

Winner: Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)

Technical Achievements Recognized

The VMAs also honored behind-the-scenes talents with awards for best direction, cinematography, editing, choreography, and visual effects, highlighting the creative efforts that bring music videos to life.

Best Direction:

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Winner: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine”

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!”

Winner: Eminem – “Houdini”

