Home > Entertainment > Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates

Diljit Dosanjh has been part of several films that sparked debates and controversies. From politically sensitive stories to bold themes and cultural portrayals, his movies have faced criticism and censorship at times. Despite the controversies, these films showcased his fearless approach to choosing diverse roles and his ability to deliver powerful performances, making him one of the most influential and talked-about stars in Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 25, 2025 15:01:10 IST

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most popular stars in Punjabi and Hindi cinema, is known for his versatile acting and bold choice of films. Over the years, some of his movies have sparked debates and controversies due to their sensitive subjects, powerful themes, or cultural portrayals. These films not only created headlines but also highlighted his fearless approach to storytelling. Despite the challenges, Diljit’s performances have consistently won hearts, making him a celebrated and influential figure in the industry.

Jatt and Juliet 2- This sequel stirred controversy due to its Bold dialogues and cultural references, which some groups felt were misrepresented. Despite this, it became a massive hit and showcased Diljit’s comedic timing.

Punjab 1984- Based on sensitive real-life events, this film faced backlash for its depiction of the 1984 Punjab conflict. While many praised its storytelling, it also drew criticism for its portrayal of political and social issues.

Udta Punjab- This hard-hitting film sparked a nationwide debate due to its bold take on drug abuse in Punjab. It faced censorship issues and protests, while Diljit’s powerful performance earned wide appreciation.

Jodi- The movie faced criticism for allegedly copying elements from real-life Punjabi artists’ stories. Without proper acknowledgement, the controversy fueled curiosity, making it a widely discussed release.

Honsla Rakh- While largely loved by fans, the film sparked minor controversy over certain dialogues and characters, portrayals that some audiences found insensitive. Still, it was a box office success and strengthened Diljit’s popularity.

Conclusion

Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from taking up bold and challenging roles, even when they stirred controversy. His movies often tackle sensitive themes, sparking debates while leaving a strong impact on audiences. Despite facing criticism and opposition, he has continued to grow as an artist, proving his versatility and courage in choosing diverse scripts. These films reflect his dedication to storytelling and have played a vital role in establishing him as one of the most respected stars today.

