7 Must Watch ‘Romantic Horror Movies’ You Can Watch On OTT Platforms; Check The List Here

Romantic Horror Movies: Love and fear may seem like opposites, but when paired together, they create some of the most gripping stories on screen. Romantic–horror films blend passion with spine-chilling twists, making them perfect for viewers who enjoy emotion with a dose of suspense. From haunting love stories to eerie supernatural romances, here are 7 must-watch romantic–horror movies on OTT that deliver both thrills and heartfelt moments.

Crimson Peak (JioHotstar)

Set in the early 1900s, Crimson Peak centers on Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), an aspiring writer who weds the charismatic Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). After moving into his decaying family mansion, she begins uncovering terrifying truths about Thomas and the estate. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this gothic romance masterfully blends passion, mystery, and supernatural horror, supported by stunning visuals and an eerie, elegant atmosphere.

1920 (JioHotstar)

1920 follows architect Arjun Singh (Rajneesh Duggal), who marries Lisa (Adah Sharma) despite their families’ disapproval. Their happiness unravels when they shift into a mansion Arjun is restoring, where Lisa becomes possessed by a vengeful entity. Featuring powerful performances and unforgettable music, this Vikram Bhatt film remains a standout in Indian horror romances.

Bones And All (Amazon Prime Video)

Adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ novel, Bones and All tells the unsettling yet lyrical journey of Maren (Taylor Russell), a young cannibal in search of acceptance. She crosses paths with Lee (Timothée Chalamet), and their shared darkness evolves into a tender yet tragic love story. This haunting tale captures the emotional depth of two outsiders bonding in a world that rejects them.

Ready Or Not (Netflix)

In Ready or Not, newlywed Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers that her billionaire in-laws, the Le Domas family, mark marriages with a lethal “game” rooted in a satanic ritual. Trapped inside their mansion, she must fight for her life as the family hunts her through the night. Mixing horror, sharp satire, and dark humor, the film delivers a fierce commentary on marriage, privilege, and survival.

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (MUBI)

Set in the desolate town of Bad City, the film follows a solitary vampire (Sheila Vand) who targets abusive men but unexpectedly forms a bond with Arash (Arash Marandi). This Iranian gothic-western weaves romance and horror through haunting black-and-white cinematography, offering a poetic take on love, loneliness, and redemption.

Krishna Cottage (YouTube)

A group of college students takes refuge in the eerie Krishna Cottage, where the mysterious Disha suddenly appears. Soon after, a string of strange deaths linked to a haunted book begins. Manav is forced to confront a tragic past and hidden truths to protect his fiancée, Shanti. This 2004 Bollywood horror film blends romance, reincarnation, and ghostly suspense.

Ghost (Netflix)

The iconic Ghost follows lovers Sam (Patrick Swayze) and Molly (Demi Moore) whose lives are shattered by Sam’s sudden death. As a spirit, Sam tries to shield Molly from looming danger with the help of a quirky psychic (Whoopi Goldberg). A timeless classic, the film beautifully merges romance, mystery, and supernatural elements, proving that love can transcend even death.

