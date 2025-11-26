LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal's Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Birva Shah, reportedly Palash Muchhal’s ex, gained attention after his delayed engagement to Smriti Mandhana. Their 2017 fairy-tale proposal went viral online, showing rose petals, candles, and balloons. Shah, a cosmetic doctor and former college friend, shared a past intense romance with Muchhal.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 26, 2025 14:04:20 IST

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Birva Shah has been named by netizens as Palash Muchhal’s ex-girlfriend, the music composer. Their previous association is the main subject of discussion again after the delay of Muchhal’s marriage to cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

It was said that the bond between Palash and Birva was so strong that the families of both were aware of the relationship. According to reports, their love was intense but eventually, the couple broke up and Palash moved on to romance Mandhana. 

The unveiling of their old love story was done through a circulating picture that shows what seems like a grand, movie-like proposal by Muchhal to Shah, complete with rose petals and candles, which is said to have occurred in 2017.

Birva Shah’s Background and Profession 

It is widely thought that Birva Shah was once a pupil of Jai Hind College in Mumbai. On the work side, unconfirmed assertions on social networks say she is a cosmetic doctor. The data provided implies that she is employed in the medical/healthcare sector, with some accounts explicitly labeling her as a plastic surgeon, while others refer to jobs in clinical research and quality control. It is said that her previous association with Palash Muchhal was through mutual friends when they were in college.

The Viral 2017 Proposal 

The most noticeable thing about their relationship that is now in the public domain is the extravagant proposal. The pictures that have now become viral and are believed to be from 2017 show a flashback where Palash Muchhal is seen down on his knees before Birva Shah in a very dramatic and elaborate manner. The whole set-up was very romantic as there were balloons, flowers, and candles all around, thus the love was very much visible.

This old event, which seemed like a “fairy tale romance,” has come to light again as the internet is drawing comparisons between the composer’s past romantic history and his recent engagement to Smriti Mandhana, thus sparking curiosity about their journey together and the reason the affair, which attracted so much media attention, ended in the first place.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:04 PM IST
