Home > Entertainment > 71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 24, 2025 03:01:07 IST

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): South superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After working for over four decades in the cinema industry, the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Committee chose Mohanlal as the recipient of the award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Mohanlal was elated to recieve the award from President Murmu on Tuesday. The actor received a standing ovation from the attendees at the Vigyan Bhawan as he accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, was also present at the ceremony. She appeared to be emotional after the actor was called on stage to collect the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

The actor donned an all-white outfit, including a kurta, for the event. He complemented his outfit with a white scroll. President Murmu was joined by the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the event.

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

Last week, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry recognised Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey while announcing the award.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” Information and Ministry said in a post on X.

While speaking to ANI after the announcement of the award on September 20, Mohanlal said he views it as something much bigger than himself. The ‘Drishyam’ actor explained that since the honour is returning to Malayalam cinema after “20 years,” it belongs to all the artists who have shaped him as an actor.

“This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life,” said Mohanlal.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in numerous films across various genres. Known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Earlier, veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan from Kerala was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004 for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cinematic-contributiondadasaheb-phalkedroupadi murmuentertainmentmohanlalnational awards

71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu

