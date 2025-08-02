A Quiet Place Part 3: John Krasinski Back As Director, Writer, Producer- Check Release Date Here!

Well, here we go again: those skittish, sound-hunting aliens are making another comeback. John Krasinski just dropped the bomb on social media—he’s returning to direct, write, and produce A Quiet Place Part III, with Paramount eyeing a July 9, 2027, theatrical release.

A Quiet Place All Set For Part 3

No word yet on who’s starring or what the actual plot is. They’re keeping that under wraps, which, honestly, is pretty on brand for this franchise.

John Krasinski is teaming up with Allyson Seeger through their Sunday Night Productions, along with Platinum Dunes—same squad as before.

Sunday Night’s got a first-look deal with Paramount, so this isn’t a huge surprise. The Quiet Place films are a cash cow, having raked in over $900 million worldwide so far. You’ve got the original A Quiet Place and its sequel, both directed by Krasinski, plus last year’s spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One, from Michael Sarnoski.

The success of the A Quiet Place franchise

The first film exploded out of SXSW in 2018, launching with a $50 million opening weekend and eventually banking $341 million globally. Remember that? Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds—tight little cast, killer sound design, even snagged an Oscar nod for Sound Editing.

Part II had to dodge the whole Covid mess, but when it finally landed in 2021, it led the charge back to theaters. $57 million over Memorial Day weekend, $297 million global by the end. Blunt, Jupe, and Simmonds were back, and this one picked up a BAFTA nom for Best Sound.

Then there’s Day One, the prequel set in a collapsing New York, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. That one opened to $52 million and closed out with $262 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Drops A Big Hint On James Bond Role As He Gears Up For New Spider-Man Movie