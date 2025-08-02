Home > Entertainment > Tom Holland Drops A Big Hint On James Bond Role As He Gears Up For New Spider-Man Movie

Tom Holland Drops A Big Hint On James Bond Role As He Gears Up For New Spider-Man Movie

Tom Holland addressed James Bond rumours after teasing his Spider-Man return, calling the role “the pinnacle” but refusing to confirm. With Daniel Craig retired, Amazon MGM preps the next Bond film with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing, keeping casting under wraps.

Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Published: August 2, 2025 09:05:01 IST
Published: August 2, 2025 09:05:01 IST

If Tom Holland is in the running to play James Bond, he’s not about to spill the beans. The guy’s lips are sealed—classic 007 stuff, honestly.

Fresh off teasing his Spider-Man return with that “Brand New Day” footage, Holland addressed the Bond rumors in a video with Gordon Ramsay.

Is Tom Holland the next James Bond?

He kept it vague: “There’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.” So, basically, he’s not confirming anything, but he’s not shutting it down either.

Holland also said what every young British actor probably thinks: landing Bond would be the ultimate gig. “It’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had,” he admitted.

What’s happening with the news James Bond movie? 

With Daniel Craig having hung up the tux after five films—Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die—the hunt for the next Bond is still on. No official successor yet, just a lot of buzz and fan theories.

Amazon MGM Studios is ramping up for the next chapter. They’ve got Denis Villeneuve locked in as director, Steven Knight on script duty, and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson returning yet again.

Tanya Lapointe’s executive producing. And Amy Pascal with David Heyman are also producing this round. CinemaCon brought a bunch of studio execs out to promise fans that the next Bond will respect the legacy but shake things up, too.

