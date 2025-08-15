LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

Shruti Haasan hilariously stopped by an “overperforming” security guard at Chennai’s Vettri Theatres went viral. With charm and humor, she explained, 'I am the heroine, sir,' delighting fans and showing even stars face everyday hurdles.

When even a superstar meets an overachieving security guard
When even a superstar meets an overachieving security guard

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 21:49:00 IST

In an accident of pure innocent comedy that now is viral, actor Shruti Haasan was temporarily stopped at the entrance of a Chennai movie theatre to watch her movie Coolie. The video shows that a security officer at Vettri Theatres parked her car at the gate being an energetic security guard as recorded by her friend. With a deadpan expression, Shruti leans out of the car as she pleads with her friends in the background, “I am in the movie. Pardon me, anna.

And I am lady-love, sir.” On the Internet, this very humble and adorable interaction has been heralded, with several people commending her grace and the guard who never let’s go of his duty, regardless of who is on gate. That speaks volumes about even such gargantuan celebrities being put in ridiculously mundane scenarios.

The Guard’s Viral Moment: A Case of Overperforming Duty

The security guard by the name Raayal who was later identified by the proprietor of the theatre was just doing his duties and to some extent doing them slightly too well. His non-realization of the lead actor of the film, Shruti Haasan, has made him an internet star, and as it is lovingly referred to, an overperformer. Ever since the theatre owner posted the video on social media it has made its way throughout the internet, delighting fans and news websites alike at the candor of the guard.



This accident demonstrates that the best-remembered events can take place. The naked honesty of his gestures mitigated by the fame of the individual that he was halting made the whole scene, truly humorous and very identifiable, making the effect engaging with people well outside the walls of the theatre.

Shruti Haasan’s On-Screen and Off-Screen Charm

The impromptu meeting was the time when Shruti Haasan who was acting in the film Coolie showed her charisma and sense of humor in real life of a character Preethi portrayed by her in the film. The events mentioned thereof show her humbleness as she did not pull rank but explained in a humorous way her situation to the guard. Her plea, which is said to have elicited a good laugh, that for which there is a quotable quotation of the whole business, is this; I am the heroine, sir.

Although Coolie is already generating unprecedented box office through its enormous earnings and featuring cast (it stars Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan), this little offscreen exchange has perhaps provided the film with a new layer of buzz in the mainstream mind given that it has captured the human aspect of a familiar movie star.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 150 Crore On Day One, Calls Fans ‘Gods’

Tags: Coolie movieHumorous celebrity incidentShruti Haasan

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard
Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard
Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard
Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?