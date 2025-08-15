Star-Studded Stand-Off: Shruti Haasan’s Hilarious Encounter With An ‘Overperforming’ Security Guard

In an accident of pure innocent comedy that now is viral, actor Shruti Haasan was temporarily stopped at the entrance of a Chennai movie theatre to watch her movie Coolie. The video shows that a security officer at Vettri Theatres parked her car at the gate being an energetic security guard as recorded by her friend. With a deadpan expression, Shruti leans out of the car as she pleads with her friends in the background, “I am in the movie. Pardon me, anna.

And I am lady-love, sir.” On the Internet, this very humble and adorable interaction has been heralded, with several people commending her grace and the guard who never let’s go of his duty, regardless of who is on gate. That speaks volumes about even such gargantuan celebrities being put in ridiculously mundane scenarios.

The Guard’s Viral Moment: A Case of Overperforming Duty

The security guard by the name Raayal who was later identified by the proprietor of the theatre was just doing his duties and to some extent doing them slightly too well. His non-realization of the lead actor of the film, Shruti Haasan, has made him an internet star, and as it is lovingly referred to, an overperformer. Ever since the theatre owner posted the video on social media it has made its way throughout the internet, delighting fans and news websites alike at the candor of the guard.

My man Raayal over performed his duty 🫡 😆 Hilarious moment 😝 Thanks for being with us @shrutihaasan mam … Hope you enjoyed the show !!!#CoolieFDFS in #Vettri Video credits – Yungraja







This accident demonstrates that the best-remembered events can take place. The naked honesty of his gestures mitigated by the fame of the individual that he was halting made the whole scene, truly humorous and very identifiable, making the effect engaging with people well outside the walls of the theatre.

Shruti Haasan’s On-Screen and Off-Screen Charm

The impromptu meeting was the time when Shruti Haasan who was acting in the film Coolie showed her charisma and sense of humor in real life of a character Preethi portrayed by her in the film. The events mentioned thereof show her humbleness as she did not pull rank but explained in a humorous way her situation to the guard. Her plea, which is said to have elicited a good laugh, that for which there is a quotable quotation of the whole business, is this; I am the heroine, sir.

Although Coolie is already generating unprecedented box office through its enormous earnings and featuring cast (it stars Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan), this little offscreen exchange has perhaps provided the film with a new layer of buzz in the mainstream mind given that it has captured the human aspect of a familiar movie star.

