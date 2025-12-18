‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly terrified after a frightening incident at a promotional event in Hyderabad, where she was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd. The chaos unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue.

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed by Crowd

Clips circulating on social media capture Nidhhi Agerwal struggling to make her way to her car as a crowd closed in around her. Surrounded by several bystanders and attendees, the actor found herself in a tense situation while attempting to leave the venue.

Scary visuals of actress Nidhhi Agerwal being mobbed by fans at the TheRajaSaab song launch.

pic.twitter.com/q71KgqguOL — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 17, 2025







As soon as he managed to get inside the car, she appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?” Her evident distress has reignited conversation about the urgent need for stronger security measures at public events.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “She is visibly upset and frustrated. Why do people think it’s okay to do it”

Another user commented, “Yeh fan culture nahi, harassment hai. Kisi actress ko public event mein is tarah mob karna scary aur unacceptable hai.”

Third user commented, “Absolutely terrifying to see #NidhhiAgerwal being mobbed like that at the #TheRajaSaab song launch.” “Women’s dignity has become unsafe in India, they have become worse than animals.”