LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly terrified after a frightening incident at a promotional event in Hyderabad, where she was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd. Surrounded by several bystanders and attendees, the actor found herself in a tense situation while attempting to leave the venue. As soon as he managed to get inside the car, she appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?”

Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event. (Representative Image: X)
Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 18, 2025 12:08:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly terrified after a frightening incident at a promotional event in Hyderabad, where she was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd. The chaos unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed by Crowd 

Clips circulating on social media capture Nidhhi Agerwal struggling to make her way to her car as a crowd closed in around her. Surrounded by several bystanders and attendees, the actor found herself in a tense situation while attempting to leave the venue. 



As soon as he managed to get inside the car, she appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?” Her evident distress has reignited conversation about the urgent need for stronger security measures at public events.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “She is visibly upset and frustrated. Why do people think it’s okay to do it” 

Another user commented, “Yeh fan culture nahi, harassment hai. Kisi actress ko public event mein is tarah mob karna scary aur unacceptable hai.”

Third user commented, “Absolutely terrifying to see #NidhhiAgerwal being mobbed like that at the #TheRajaSaab song launch.” “Women’s dignity has become unsafe in India, they have become worse than animals.”

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Nidhhi AgarwalNidhhi AgerwalNidhhi Agerwal mobbedprabhasRaja Saabwho is Nidhhi Agerwal

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 13 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Dips Wednesday, Nears Rs 450 Cr India, Crosses Rs 600 Cr Worldwide

Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Delayed Again Amid Dhurandhar Frenzy, Third Postponement Pushes Dharmendra’s Final Film To January 2026 Release

Avatar: Fire And Ash Review: James Cameron Dazzles With Blazing Visuals, Emotions, And A Familiar Story Stretched Thin Yet Thrilling

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

LATEST NEWS

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

What Is China’s Secret ‘Manhattan Project’? Inside Beijing’s High-Stakes Bid To Break Western Control Over Advanced Semiconductor Chips

Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Statue of Unity Designer Ram Sutar Dies, Tributes Pour In Nation Wide

‘Support Shouldn’t Be Selective’: Sandesh Jhingan On India’s Football Fan Divide Amid Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Global Sell-Off; Nifty IT Jumps 1% Despite US Tech Rout

Delhi AQI: From WFH, Vehicle Ban To Mandatory PUC Certificates – Key Anti-Pollution Rules Now In Force

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event
‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event
‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event
‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

QUICK LINKS