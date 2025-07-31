Home > Entertainment > Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice

Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice

Actor 'Powerstar' Srinivasan was arrested in Chennai for a Rs 5 crore loan fraud linked to a fake Rs 1000 crore loan promise. Declared a Proclaimed Offender twice, he misused funds for films and personal use. He faces six similar cheating cases. Delhi Police traced and arrested him on July 27.

Srinivasan
Srinivasan

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 31, 2025 04:37:24 IST

Tamil film actor and self-styled doctor S Srinivasan also known as ‘Powerstar’ was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in the national capital in a high-value loan fraud case, according to officials.

According to officials, Srinivasan had promised to arrange a loan of Rs 1,000 crore for a firm, but cheated Rs 5 crore from it.

The police said that Srinivasan was declare by the court as a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ twice. He absconded from trial proceedings since 2018 and he was the mastermind of a large-scale conspiracy to cheat the complainant company to the tune of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of arranging a Rs 1000 crore loan.

Investigation revealed fraudulent diversion of funds for film production and personal use. The accused was found to be involved in six similar cheating cases in Chennai

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police traced Srinivasan to Chennai’s Vanagaram area, with the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance. On July 27, he was arrested from Chennai’s Golden Treasure Apartments, the Delhi Police said adding that he has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to Delhi Police, in December 2010, the Complainant Company Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd. was approached by Henry Lalremsanga, Deepak Banga, Anil Varshney, and Ramanuja Muvvala, who presented themselves as experienced consultants capable of securing a loan of Rs 1000 crores for hotel and corporate investment purposes.

They assured that in case the loan is not sanctioned, they would refund any upfront amount paid, within 30 days.

The consultants then arranged a meeting of the Complainant with  Srinivasan, who claimed to be the proprietor of  Baba Trading Company and a long-time lender capable of arranging the Rs1000 crores loan.

Following this the complainant paid an upfront amount of Rs 5 crore, purportedly for purchasing special adhesive stamps (at 0.5% of the loan amount). However, no loan was arranged, nor were Rs 5 crore returned, and the post-dated cheque  given as a counter guarantee was also dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient balance.

Investigation revealed that Rs 5 crore was transferred on 27.12.2010 to s Baba Trading Co. from the complainant company, and then into bank accounts controlled by accused Srinivasan and his wife. He withdrew Rs 50 lakhs in cash and transferred  Rs 4.5 crores into a joint account. An FD of  Rs 4 crores was later made and seized.

During the investigation, the accused Srinivasan was arrested and interrogated. He failed to produce any proof of purchasing adhesive stamps, showing a clear intent to cheat.

He was first granted interim bail on 27.09.2013, with a commitment to repay Rs 10 crore within 15 days, of which he paid only Rs 3.5 lakh. He absconded and was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in April 2016. He was re-arrested on 07.03.2017, granted bail again on 02.06.2017, and once again evaded trial, leading to a second PO declaration on 14.11.2018.

 The 64 year-old accused Srinivasan was also found involved in six other cases registered in Chennai with the same modus operandi.

 (Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Chhangur Baba Sent to 5-Day ED Custody Over Alleged Religious Conversion Scam

 

Tags: loan fraudPowerstar Srinivasan

RELATED News

Karisma Kapoor’s Delhi Visit Sparks New Developments in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Spotted Together — Are They Officially Dating?
Jess Glynne Condemns White House for Using Her Song in Deportation Video
Donald Trump Reportedly Considering Presidential Pardon for Grammy-Winning Rap Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter

LATEST NEWS

Brown University Reaches $50 Million Deal With Trump Administration to Restore Federal Funding
Google To Build Asia’s Largest Data Centre In Visakhapatnam As Andhra Pradesh Secures $7.9 Billion Tech Investment
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice
Donald Trump Announces New US-South Korea Trade Deal Ahead of Tariff Deadline
US Sanctions Crackdown on Iran Oil Trade Hits Mutiple Indian Firms and Nationals
Your Horoscope for July 31, 2025: Clarity, Courage, and Quiet Shifts
Is AI Driving Tech Layoffs? Why the Real Picture Is More Complex | Explained
Canada to Recognise Palestinian State in Sept, PM Mark Carney Says
India Faces New US Tariffs: Experts Say Trade Hit Likely, But FTAs Offer Hope
Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Appointed BJP Vice-President In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vijay To Join Alliance Against DMK
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?