LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 11:01:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20: Actor Suraj, who has worked in both Gujarati and Hindi films, is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with Padharo Maro Desh. The film will be produced by Chanda Patel under the banner of Blue Diamond Production House, with filming scheduled to start next year.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Suraj’s birthday, with producer Chanda Patel describing the project as a “special gift” to the actor-turned-filmmaker. “Suraj has always been a dedicated performer. His passion for storytelling has inspired me to back him as a director. Padharo Maro Desh is not just a film, it’s a journey that will showcase his vision and creativity. For me, producing this project is like giving wings to his dream,” Patel said.

Suraj, known for his roles in Gujarati films such as Hu Tara Ishq Maa & Tari Muskurahat along with in Hindi cinema Tera Mera Nata which is going to release this year, shared his enthusiasm for the new phase of his career. “Direction has always been a dream for me. Padharo Maro Desh is very close to my heart, and I feel blessed that this milestone comes as my birthday gift. I’m looking forward to presenting my story to the audience from behind the camera.”

Although details about the cast and storyline remain under wraps, Padharo Maro Desh is expected to explore themes of culture and emotion, rooted in Indian traditions.

With this film, Suraj will join the growing list of actors who have successfully transitioned into filmmaking, making his mark in Bollywood not just as an actor but now as a storyteller.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Super Sixty Cricket League 2025 in Qatar: Teams, Players, Schedule & Live Broadcast Details
"Strategic silence, loud optics liability for nation": Congress slams PM Modi as US imposes USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas
Solar Eclipse 2025: How The September Eclipse Differs From The August Eclipse?
Rajasthan To Get Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Timings And Routes
Lakshmi Manchu Slams Journalist, Takes Legal Action Over Body Shaming, Calls Out Deep-Rooted Misogyny In Media

LATEST NEWS

Amazon, Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Urgent Alert After Donald Trump Imposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Delhi Man’s ‘Dream’ Encounter With Korean Women At India Gate Goes Viral, Internet Reacts Hilariously
"He is keen on scoring a self-goal": Former diplomat KP Fabian on Trump's H-1B visa fee hike
Lakshmi Manchu Slams Journalist, Takes Legal Action Over Body Shaming, Calls Out Deep-Rooted Misogyny In Media
Singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem completed in Singapore: Assam CM
Nano Banana Gemini 2.5: Try These Prompts On Perplexity AI WhatsApp To Instantly Edit Your Photos
Woxsen University Secures Top 5 Position in India in QS Business Masters Rankings 2025-26
"I'm thrilled my hard work has paid off": Suruchi Singh on becoming world No. 1 in 10m air pistol
Unbelievable Hack! Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max With This Simple Trick, Leaves Internet Stunned
Mahalaya 2025: Check Date, Amavasya Timings And Rituals To Honour Ancestors
Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh
Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh
Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh
Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh

QUICK LINKS