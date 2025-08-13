Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’

Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story (2023) fame has explosively spoken in defense of the self-assured, that after battle from critics on receipt of two awards at the 71st National Film Awards, Best Director awarded to Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography to Prasantanu Mohapatra, Sharma addressed the critics who deemed the awards politically motivated. She took the stand and spoke, “If speaking the truth is going to make me the shameful person, I don’t mind,” declaring her dedication to victims’ tales.

Adah Sharma’s Stood Firm Pitch

However, Sharma has repeatedly stated that Kerala’s tale has no political undercurrents. Contention, she noted, comes from the accusations that identify political leaders, political parties, and political context, the film is only concerned with the stories of women’s experiences with regards to trafficking and radicalisation.

In an interview with HT Times, she said “I am there for these girls,” she said, affirming that she is part of the process of raising awareness regarding real-life horror stories. Sharma urged people to watch the film before jumping to judgments. She saluted the champions who took the film to the millions and said how grateful it was that Bans had been initiated in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Personal Experience with the Victims

Very personal was Sharma’s assumption of role in the character of Fatima Ba, a victim used to join a terrorist organisation by compulsion. She met 25 survivors who inspired the stories used in the film, describing the process as nerve-racking and fulfilling. “I was nervous for them to watch it, but they loved it,” she shared.

The film has not become the past event, people are moved to tears at theatres affirming its weight in emotion. Although the film was controversial but it’s real life based events have deeper impact.

Looking Beyond the Controversy

With The Kerala Story continuing to divide opinion, Sharma has now invested her energy in various projects, horror and action films. Sharma is one celebrity who does not mind having these controversies, as she is still celebrating the film’s well-done and audience achievement. “We have the blessings of the victims and now two national awards,” she added, stressing the film’s historical significance as the highest-grossing film with a female leading cast.

