Kamal Haasan Showers Praises On Rajinikanth For 50 Years Of ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ As Latter Gears Up For Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating 50 years of his cinematic journey, cementing himself as one of the most respected icons in the industry. Just days before Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ hits theatres, congratulatory messages have started pouring in, with the latest one from veteran star Kamal Haasan.

Taking to his X handle, the ‘Thug Life’ actor celebrated Rajinikanth’s “half a century of cinematic brilliance.”

“Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee,” Haasan wrote on X, along with pictures of himself with Rajinikanth.

The actor-politician also gave the loudest shoutout to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie,’ wishing “resounding global success” for the film.

“Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir,” he added.

Kamal Haasan further cheered for his daughter, Shruti Haasan, who is also a part of ‘Coolie.’

Rajinikanth, who began his acting journey in 1975, remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He debuted with K Balachander’s Tamil film, ‘Apoorva Raagangal.’ In a career spanning five decades, the superstar has worked in hit films like ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Robot’, ‘Robot 2.0’, ‘Thalapathy’, and ‘Jailer’, among others.

He was last seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, which was directed by T.J. Gnanavel. The film also featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Raa Daggubati.

Rajinikanth’s next release, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ will hit theatres on August 14. It stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in prominent roles

(With Inputs From ANI)