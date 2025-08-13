Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

On Tuesday, August 12, social media lit up with a video of Jaya Bachchan shoving a man who tried to snap a selfie with her.

Kangana Ranaut jumped in with a scathing Instagram story, calling Jaya “the most spoilt and privileged woman,” and claimed people tolerated her behaviour because she’s Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

Priyanka Chaturvedi takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

But the plot thickened when Shiv Sena UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi took a shot at Kangana. She posted a video showing Kangana’s bodyguard allegedly pushing senior MP NK Premachandran aside. Priyanka tweeted, “The CISF’s behaviour on duty for an MP towards another senior MP, Shri NK Premchandran by pushing him aside is shameful and unacceptable. What is this sheer nonsense?”

Meanwhile, Twitter (or, well, X) users weren’t having it. Many called out Priyanka for ignoring Jaya Bachchan’s video, asking why she only took issue with the incident involving Kangana’s security detail. One person tweeted, “I hope you compare both the behaviour and the way of pushing, and the way you are standing up for a politician. Let’s see if you have the guts to speak for the common man too.”

The CISF’s behaviour on duty for an MP towards another senior MP, Shri NK Premchandran by pushing him aside is shameful and unacceptable.

What is this sheer nonsense? pic.twitter.com/9Dmu1jdNBJ — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 13, 2025

The Internet has its questions

Some users questioned if anything even happened in the video Priyanka shared, with one writing, “Have I missed something? Is there another part to the clip? Where is the pushing?”

Others accused her of double standards, suggesting she was silent on Jaya Bachchan’s behaviour but quick to criticize Kangana.

Soon after, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stepped in to clarify, tweeting that the man in the video wasn’t one of their personnel. “Respected Ma’am, The personnel as seen in this video do not belong to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Warm Regards, Team CISF.”

Priyanka responded, acknowledging the clarification but insisting the person in question was a PSO from Delhi Police assigned as part of Y+ security, adding, “Just as disgraceful since it comes under MHA.”

As of now, Kangana hasn’t responded to Priyanka’s latest comments.