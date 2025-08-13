LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

A viral video of Jaya Bachchan shoving a fan sparked Kangana Ranaut’s sharp criticism, calling her “spoilt and privileged.” Priyanka Chaturvedi then targeted Kangana over a clip of her bodyguard pushing MP NK Premachandran, prompting CISF clarification and a heated online debate over double standards.

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Kangana Ranaut
Priyanka Chaturvedi and Kangana Ranaut

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 16:00:43 IST

On Tuesday, August 12, social media lit up with a video of Jaya Bachchan shoving a man who tried to snap a selfie with her.

Kangana Ranaut jumped in with a scathing Instagram story, calling Jaya “the most spoilt and privileged woman,” and claimed people tolerated her behaviour because she’s Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

Priyanka Chaturvedi takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

But the plot thickened when Shiv Sena UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi took a shot at Kangana. She posted a video showing Kangana’s bodyguard allegedly pushing senior MP NK Premachandran aside. Priyanka tweeted, “The CISF’s behaviour on duty for an MP towards another senior MP, Shri NK Premchandran by pushing him aside is shameful and unacceptable. What is this sheer nonsense?”

Meanwhile, Twitter (or, well, X) users weren’t having it. Many called out Priyanka for ignoring Jaya Bachchan’s video, asking why she only took issue with the incident involving Kangana’s security detail. One person tweeted, “I hope you compare both the behaviour and the way of pushing, and the way you are standing up for a politician. Let’s see if you have the guts to speak for the common man too.”

The Internet has its questions 

Some users questioned if anything even happened in the video Priyanka shared, with one writing, “Have I missed something? Is there another part to the clip? Where is the pushing?”

Others accused her of double standards, suggesting she was silent on Jaya Bachchan’s behaviour but quick to criticize Kangana.

Soon after, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stepped in to clarify, tweeting that the man in the video wasn’t one of their personnel. “Respected Ma’am, The personnel as seen in this video do not belong to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Warm Regards, Team CISF.”

Priyanka responded, acknowledging the clarification but insisting the person in question was a PSO from Delhi Police assigned as part of Y+ security, adding, “Just as disgraceful since it comes under MHA.”

As of now, Kangana hasn’t responded to Priyanka’s latest comments.

Tags: Kangana Ranautmember of parliamentPriyanka Chaturvedi

RELATED News

When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Daboo Malik’s Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan’s Career?
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

LATEST NEWS

Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?